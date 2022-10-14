ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Rules expert: Bills’ Josh Allen has right to be upset after refs bungled call vs. Chiefs

It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?

Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse linebacker leading league in tackles (SU, CNY in the NFL)

A former Syracuse linebacker is leading the NFL in tackles, and it’s not former sack machine Chandler Jones. Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for No. 1 in the league in total tackles with 66 through six games, according to ESPN stats. He has 41 solo tackles this season, one more than the only other player with 66 tackles so far this season, the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. Only New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has more solo tackles with 42.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to stream Brooklyn Nets full 2022-23 season: Schedule, TV, live streams for every game

The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on October 19 to open the 2022-23 NBA season, which includes 82 games scheduled through early April 2023. Most Nets games air on YES Network in market, with select games on ESPN, NBATV, TNT and other networks. That means DirecTV Stream is the best bet for fans who want to stream the games live, instead of watching on cable, as it is the only streaming service that carries YES Network.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills make Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Chiefs (Inactives)

The Buffalo Bills are the healthiest that they have been since Week 1. In fact, the team’s entire inactive list, minus Jake Kumerow (ankle), are healthy scratches for today’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo announced on Sunday afternoon that the following players would not suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 on NBA opening night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the new NBA season just a matter of hours away, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a massive welcome bonus to first-time customers. If you risk $5 of your own money on any sports betting market, you’ll receive $150 in free bets, which you can use on NBA opening night.
Syracuse.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: How to watch 2022 NLCS, TV, streaming schedule

The Philadelphia Phillis and San Diego Padres square off for the 2022 National League Championship Series starting Tuesday, October 18 (10/18/2022). The best-of-seven series will start at Petco Park, then switch to Citizen’s Bank Park over the course of the series., with game 5 returning to New York, if necessary. Games will air on either FOX or FS1, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Here’s the full schedule, all times ET:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Syracuse.com

Best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NBA unlocks up to $1,250

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After a hectic off-season, we’re ready for all the excitement of the NBA campaign, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect offer for you to bet on the action, which you can claim by clicking here. Caesars provides up to a $1,250 risk-free bet on your first NBA wager on the sportsbook.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

