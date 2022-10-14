Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Garden City man arrested after woman texts 911 for help
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department made an arrest Sunday night after a woman involved in a domestic disturbance texted 911 for help. Garden City police officers were dispatched to the north part of the city after communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Officers arrived and found the woman in distress. They learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man she knew, identified as 43-year-old Siraj Mohamad, of Garden City.
KWCH.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $11K in 2019 murder of Garden City business owner
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City/Finney County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $11,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Ernie Ortiz. On September 12, 2019, Ortiz was found shot outside his business, the El Conquistador restaurant, in Garden City. He was...
KWCH.com
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Richard Salisbury. The KBI says Salisbury was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses. He had been living in Plains, Kan., in Meade County, for around three months. Prior to that, he lived in the Austin, Texas area, the KBI said.
Former Kansas police officer of year facing rape charges
A onetime Kansas law enforcement officer of the year is accused of raping a woman who could not provide consent because she was drunk.
KWCH.com
One dead after Gray Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in Gray County Sunday. KHP says just before 7:30 a.m., 42-year-old Mulu Berhane was driving eastbound on highway 50 in a 2005 Ford Focus. Troopers say Berhane left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the north ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.
KAKE TV
Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
westernkansasnews.com
Conqs snap two-game losing streak in win over Ellsworth
Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium, the Dodge City Conquistadors never trailed on homecoming, and held off Ellsworth for a 21-14 win. Dodge City would drive down to the Panther 19 on their opening series, but were stuffed on fourth down,...
