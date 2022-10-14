Read full article on original website
Boston College Men’s Hockey at Northeastern: How to Watch & Follow
Boston College heads down the road to Northeastern tonight as the Eagles look to pick up another road win. The Eagles are flying high off the first victory of Greg Brown’s head coaching career, a 4-2 victory at UNH on Saturday night. The Huskies, meanwhile, just lost their first game of the season, falling to Providence at Matthews Arena over the weekend. The big question in tonight’s game is whether or not BC freshman Cutter Gauthier will return to the roster.
Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern Game Preview
The Boston College men’s hockey team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night, knocking off New Hampshire 4-2 to start of their conference play on the right foot. It was an all around solid win for BC, who will now look to start stringing some wins together when they take a midweek trip to play Northeastern.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
Video: Giant Pumpkin Regatta paddles down river in Goffstown
VIDEO: The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta raced down the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Racers build their boats out of giant gourds and take to the water to see whose can go the fastest. WMUR's Erin Fehlau even joined in on the race this year!
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
Two Massachusetts cities ranked among the Top 20 best places to live in U.S.
For those looking to settle down, there’s fewer places better than the Bay State, according to a new ranking. According to the online financial magazine, Money, both Somerville and Milton are two of the country’s most desirable locations, ranking seventh and seventeenth on their Top 50 list of the greatest cities to live in the United States.
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years
SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Brookline man was hauling a small armory of guns and ammo on a trip back from New Hampshire, State Police say
State Police report troopers responding to calls about an erratic driver on I-95 south Saturday night wound up arresting a Brookline man on a variety of gun and drug charges. A trooper dispatched to find the erratic driver did not have much trouble finding Stewart Silvestri, 24, because, as callers had reported, he had pulled into a deserted truck weighing station in Rowley around 10:35 p.m., State Police say.
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
