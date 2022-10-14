ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey at Northeastern: How to Watch & Follow

Boston College heads down the road to Northeastern tonight as the Eagles look to pick up another road win. The Eagles are flying high off the first victory of Greg Brown’s head coaching career, a 4-2 victory at UNH on Saturday night. The Huskies, meanwhile, just lost their first game of the season, falling to Providence at Matthews Arena over the weekend. The big question in tonight’s game is whether or not BC freshman Cutter Gauthier will return to the roster.
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern Game Preview

The Boston College men’s hockey team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night, knocking off New Hampshire 4-2 to start of their conference play on the right foot. It was an all around solid win for BC, who will now look to start stringing some wins together when they take a midweek trip to play Northeastern.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
universalhub.com

Brookline man was hauling a small armory of guns and ammo on a trip back from New Hampshire, State Police say

State Police report troopers responding to calls about an erratic driver on I-95 south Saturday night wound up arresting a Brookline man on a variety of gun and drug charges. A trooper dispatched to find the erratic driver did not have much trouble finding Stewart Silvestri, 24, because, as callers had reported, he had pulled into a deserted truck weighing station in Rowley around 10:35 p.m., State Police say.
BROOKLINE, MA

