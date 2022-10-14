Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops One of the Dub's Best Lines Yet
My Hero Academia season six is back at last, and its episodes prove the anime is in top shape once again. Now, the English dub is stepping out for audiences, and its cast is ready to usher in a new era for hero society. But first, well – My Hero Academia had to let Mirko nab the dub's best bit of dialogue to date.
ComicBook
Romantic Killer Anime Debuts Opening Early: Watch
Romantic Killer is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix around the world later this month, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with the premiere of its opening theme sequence! Wataru Momose's original manga series was one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite coming to an end two years ago, and that cult following is getting ready to get even bigger with the debut of its anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with some of the hugest hits of the year overall, but there's bound to room for a fun non-romantic comedy like this one.
ComicBook
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Netflix fans are calling chilling new true crime documentary 'best show of the year'
With Dahmer topping Netflix charts, true crime is the order of the day, but it's a documentary about a submarine murder that's being hailed as the 'best show of the year'. Into the Deep was released on the steaming platform on 30 September, initially premiering back in 2020, and the true crime documentary is receiving rave reviews so far.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
CNET
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It
If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
Comments / 0