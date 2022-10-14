ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kentucky’s pro-life amendment is as simple as it is profound.' Here's why to vote yes

By Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members
 4 days ago
On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of the State Capitol, hundreds of prolife Kentuckians made a strong and impassioned plea for life. Women and men of all ages from across Kentucky joined together in one voice and one cause: to encourage voters to approve the Yes for Life Amendment on November’s ballot. This amendment gives Kentuckians—for the first time ever—the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of vulnerable human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion.

As the Founding Members of the Yes for Life Alliance, we proudly welcomed the group to their Capitol at a pivotal moment for our commonwealth. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe earlier this year, the debate over abortion has come to states and ballot boxes across the country.

Here in Kentucky, voters will have the unique chance to enshrine our prolife values with Constitutional Amendment #2.

Kentucky’s pro-life amendment is as simple as it is profound. With a few short words, this amendment can protect life, safeguard your tax dollars from paying for abortions and shore up our framework of commonsense, prolife laws from activist judges.

The amendment says: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

The need for constitutional protections for the right to life is urgent. At this moment, pro-abortion activists are in state courts asking judges to “invent” a right to abortion. They want to tear down decades of Kentucky’s prolife laws and take us one step closer to extreme abortion on demand.

Opponents of the Yes for Life Amendment are funded by radical, out-of-state interests who want to spend your tax dollars on abortions through all nine months of pregnancy. California may allow taking baby’s life up to the moment of birth, but that’s too extreme for Kentucky. Voting yes on Amendment #2 will protect Kentucky’s prolife laws and values from being overrun by coastal elites.

Don’t fall for the abortion industry’s disinformation. They can only win through fearmongering and deception. Abortion is not healthcare, and Amendment #2 does not affect lifesaving medical care for ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages. Kentucky’s current law protects the life and health of mothers and voting Yes for Life will codify that framework.

That’s why our Alliance has been hard at work across Kentucky, engaging prolife voters to proudly show their support for the unborn and the Yes for Life Amendment. We’ve hosted grassroots trainings, spoken in churches and community meetings and are encouraging all people of faith and conscience to join our cause.

We need every prolife Kentuckian to take part in this movement and stop the radical abortion industry from forcing your tax dollars to pay for abortions.

Today, you can pledge your YES vote on Constitutional Amendment #2 at YesforLifeKY.com. You’ll also find the tools and resources to encourage your friends, families and church communities to support the critical ProLife amendment.

Finally, when you go to the polls, join us in using your ballot to give voice to the vulnerable and vote YES for Life.

The Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members: Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (The Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center).

Mychelle Wheatley
3d ago

I'm voting no,Politicians are not doctors, therefore it's against the law for them to try and practice medicine My medical information is supposed to be confidential between me and my healthcare provider. I believe it to be against the 4th Amendment of the Bill of Rights. This not only guarantees me the right against unlawful search & seizure of my property, but of my person as well. If Politicians or law enforcement aren't trying to enforce pregnancy on women against their will, then they have no reason to ask about my last menstrual cycle, if I'm pregnant, if I've had a miscarriage, an abortion or try to subpoena my medical records or social media records or phone records seeking texts, posts or lab results to find out in order to prosecute me for a suspected crime, or what they see as a crime We consider it slavery. No man has a right to decide what I do with my body. I don't owe a man, the state or the country a child. Forcing it on me is slavery. Slavery is against my religion.

George Worley
3d ago

Vote no on 2. Laws based purely in religion don't belong on the books. We are a secular society with a secular government. Most pro-lifers that I know are not pro-life as the support the death penalty.

Michael Wilson
4d ago

False prophets and deceivers. Jesus Christ teachings did not include teaching against aborting births. Pray to who? The Golden Calf because that is who these people follow. They created a false God.

