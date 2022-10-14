Read full article on original website
Science has found 'the scariest horror game of all time'
Which horror game is the scariest? That answer would depend on a number of things - what phobias you have, what your tolerance is for scares, which types of games you like and dislike to play... Well, chuck all of that out of the window. A scientific study has discovered...
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
dotesports.com
Mortal Kombat is going full pocket RPG with a new mobile game
Mortal Kombat and developer NeatherRealm Studios aren’t new to the mobile gaming space, but this next project will take everything fans know about the iconic fighting game and flip it into an RPG-style experience developed exclusively for mobile platforms. Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is bringing some of the franchise’s most...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Fallout: Miami looks like the best new Fallout in a long time
Fallout fans of the world have been relatively starved of a new adventure since Fallout 4 released way back in 2015. Seven years ago!. Yes, Bethesda released a string of expansions for Fallout 4 that went some way towards keeping us invested in the post-apocalyptic fun, but we were hungry for more. It’s fair to say that 2018’s Fallout 76 did about as much to satisfy our appetite as a single dry cornflake at dinnertime.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
dexerto.com
Inescapable Overwatch 2 bug traps players in spawn for over an hour
One of the newest bugs in Overwatch 2 is blocking players in the spawn point and as a result, creating game’s of Overwatch that are unable to be completed. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been full of bugs, glitches and server issues. And while developer Blizzard have released multiple patches and updates since launch to help combat these issues, players are still reporting new issues with the game.
Polygon
The Sims 5 is in early development, has cool new build mode
After eight years of The Sims 4 and its expansions, fans have started to wonder what’s next for the classic life simulator franchise. On Tuesday, The Sims developer Maxis unveiled a very early look at “Project Rene” (pronounced like Renée), the codename for the game that will eventually become The Sims 5.
Digital Trends
Xbox Game Pass welcomes in Halloween with some spooky new additions
The second monthly release of titles for Game Pass have been fully revealed. Aside from known big hitters such as Persona 5 Royal and A Plague Tale: Requiem, the entire Amnesia series will also arrive in time for the spooky season. As detailed by Xbox, eight titles will be added...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
ComicBook
2 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed During Minecraft Live
Minecraft players already knew they'd be voting for a new mob going into this year's Minecraft Live event, but in addition to that winner, Mojang revealed a second mob independent from the vote that would be added to the game. That new mob is the camel, a creature that's been among the many suggestions from Minecraft players for some time now. And as for the winner of the 2022 community vote, players have chosen the sniffer to be added to the game.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
ComicBook
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
ComicBook
League of Legends and Valorant Developer Riot Games Acquires New Studio
League of Legends and Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games has officially announced that it has completed its acquisition of Warming Sydney studio, one of the largest development studios in Australia that previously worked on titles like World of Tanks and World of Warships. According to the announcement, the studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and work with the League of Legends, Valorant, and tech teams at Riot as well as Riot's Development Studios organization.
A Plague Tale: Requiem's Frame Rate Is Another Disappointment For PS5 And Series X Fans
As the gaming industry pushes deeper into the next generation, performance has never been a hotter topic. Recently, gamers expressed their annoyance at the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights" — a next-gen exclusive following the cancellation of the old gen ports — not having a performance mode and instead being limited to 30 frames per second, well below the next-gen standard of 60 FPS. Now, it seems that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" will have a similar frame rate lock on consoles.
ComicBook
EA Ending Online Services for Several Games
According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:
ComicBook
Fortnite Adds New Rick and Morty Skins
As part of its latest update, Fortnite developer Epic Games has added yet more Rick and Morty cosmetics and skins to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. Having previously released skins for both the eponymous Rick and eponymous Morty, Fortnite has now added outfits and cosmetics for Summer and Mr. Meeseeks.
