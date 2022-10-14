ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Day 10 of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Franklin police officer calls incident an 'intentional' act

By Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

WAUKESHA - The first full week of witness testimony concluded Friday in the monthlong trial linked to last year's Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy .

Prosecutors tentatively anticipated closing the state's case Monday, depending on how much progress they make in a trial that has featured numerous disruptions.

Darrell Brooks Jr. , 40, of Milwaukee is representing himself. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghASn_0iZAve8d00

Here's what happened on Friday.

Brooks gets into a shouting match with the judge, invokes 'sovereign citizen' claims

The day began with a shouting match between Brooks and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow tied to a dispute between Brooks and Clerk of Courts Monica Paz.

The exchange happened as jurors entered the courtroom. Dorow briefly sent them away before admonishing Brooks and telling him he would have to participate in the proceedings from another courtroom if the interruptions continued.

During the argument, Brooks again invoked "sovereign citizen" claims about court jurisdiction and other issues, which Dorow has repeatedly described as a mischaracterization of the law.

"We are proceeding with this trial, despite these disruptions," Dorow said. "I was very patient with you yesterday" when Brooks launched into an impromptu 50-minute speech on his arguments.

Later in the day, after more than a week of verbally setting aside Brooks' court jurisdictional challenges, Dorow formally filed a written order denying Brooks' motion for dismissal.

"It is clear that this court has jurisdiction to preside over this trial to its conclusion," Dorow wrote in her order.

Franklin cop at parade describes 'intentional' act

The state's first witness, Craig Liermann, an assistant chief with the Franklin Police Department, was watching the parade with his family when he said he saw the red SUV driving "at a high rate of speed" and heard its engine revving down Main Street.

After the vehicle passed within 10 feet of him, Liermann saw the driver stick his head out the window and look back, giving Liermann a chance to view his face and hair.

He testified he then saw the driver crank the steering wheel in the direction of the Catholic Communities of Waukesha group, driving through the parade participants.

"Based on his body language, my heart kind of sank, because ... it clearly felt like an intentional act," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2copaD_0iZAve8d00

Cop sees driver run away from damaged SUV

The prosecution's second witness, Ralph Salyers, a Wauwatosa police officer who was walking with his daughter and their dog along Maple Avenue south of the parade route, testified he saw a man matching Brooks' description fleeing from a damaged red SUV following the parade attack.

Salyers, who had been at the parade but was leaving, testified the driver stopped the vehicle, jumped out of it, looked at the damage, swore and ran off. He identified the driver as Brooks.

Salyers said he was within 50 feet of the man he saw running, but acknowledged on cross examination from Brooks that he wasn't initially sure about the driver's race at that point. But he denied that his description of the driver came from subsequent news reports.

Officer who shot at the SUV testifies

Bryce Scholten, a Waukesha police officer who was assigned to traffic control during the parade, testified he was in the path of the red SUV when it approached where he was stationed at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Main Street near the end of the parade route.

As the SUV approached, Scholten noticed "extreme" damage on it, including a smashed front end. He said the vehicle accelerated toward him, "which is when I decided I needed to use deadly force" to stop it. Scholten fired his gun at the driver, who drove off along West Avenue.

As the vehicle passed within an arms length of him, he got a close look at the driver, whom he identified as Brooks.

On cross examination, Brooks questioned Scholten's decision to fire his gun, suggesting that his intent was to kill the driver.

Cop finds SUV in Maple Street driveway

Christopher Moss, a Waukesha police officer who marched with the Color Guard at the front of the parade, testified about how he was led to the red SUV that was found parked in the driveway of a residence along Maple Street.

Moss was flagged down by a man who had spotted the smashed-up SUV parked in that driveway several blocks south of the parade route. With that man in his patrol car, he drove to the residence and found the damaged vehicle.

As part of his investigation, Moss testified police found paperwork in the vehicle tying it to Darrell E. Brooks Jr., with the vehicle registered to Dawn Woods, Brooks' mother.

On cross examination, Moss acknowledged that he was given multiple descriptions of possible suspects, not all matching each other, of people seen fleeing the area after the parade incident.

In related testimony, Carlos Arechiga Nolasco, a resident at the Maple Avenue duplex where the SUV was parked, spotted the vehicle in his driveway. He saw someone jump out of the vehicle and run around the hood the car and away from the driveway.

Nolasco reviewed surveillance footage showing a hooded figure running from the driveway and onto a sidewalk along Maple. He confirmed the figure in the video matched the appearance of the man who ran from the wrecked SUV.

Day 9 of trial: Milwaukee Dancing Grannies member testifies 'I thought I was in a war'

Day 8 of trial: Tornado warnings end the proceedings early

Day 7 of trial: 'I still to this day don't know what happened to my daughter,' victim testifies

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Day 10 of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Franklin police officer calls incident an 'intentional' act

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Police and Fire Commission to consider mayor’s request to remove `interim’ from police chief’s title

At the end of December, Kenosha Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen is expected to retire. But it won’t be before he receives a promotion, if in title only. Mayor John Antaramian has recommended Larsen retire as the city’s top law enforcement officer, recommending to the Police and Fire Commission that the “interim” moniker be changed to police chief during its Tuesday meeting.
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's arrest prosecutors' next focus

The jury in the Darrell Brooks trial now knows how each of the six people died at the Waukesha Christmas Parade and what happened to the dozens more that were injured. Prosecutors will focus next on Brooks' arrest. As the trial heads into its third week, the jury is expected to get an up-close look at the red SUV.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy