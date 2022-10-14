ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Roundabout on Highway 33 in Ozaukee County opens Friday after months of construction

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
The single-lane roundabout on Highway 33 where it meets Highway I, just west of the village of Saukville, opened Friday morning, Oct. 14, after months of construction, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed.

The intersection had seen several fatal crashes in the past five years which led to the redesign of the intersection, according to the DOT. Construction on the project started on July 5.

Highway 33 supports heavy industrial, recreational and residential traffic. The roundabout will help cross traffic merge with the flow of traffic on 33, according to the DOT.

These were the detour routes during construction:

From the west: Highway Y to Highway NN to Highway 60

From the east: Highway O to Highway 60 to Highway NN to Highway Y

From the south: Highway 60 to Highway O

From the north: Highway O to Highway 60

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

