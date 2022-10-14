ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Restaurants, are you open or serving takeout for Thanksgiving? Tell us for our annual list

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYItW_0iZAvcNB00

Restaurants, if you’ll be open for Thanksgiving dinner or providing takeout dinners to pick up in advance or on the holiday, let us know for a free listing that will be published soon.

Please include:

  • The name of the restaurant
  • Address
  • Phone number
  • Your holiday special or an example of what you'll be serving and the price
  • How customers should reserve tables or takeout orders.

Send the information to jsfeat@journalsentinel.com, with "Thanksgiving" in the subject line, by Oct. 24. The list will be published in the Nov. 2 Food section and posted online at jsonline.com.

This means Christmas can’t be far behind — feel free to send in plans for service at night on Christmas Eve or anytime Christmas Day as soon as you have them.

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy