Bensalem Township, PA

Route 1 could see long delays at night next week near Rockhill Drive in Bensalem

By Damon C. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue through next week its bridge construction and roadway renovation project in Bensalem. The ongoing construction will temporarily alter traffic routes.

According to PennDOT, a right lane closure with periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes is planned on northbound U.S. 1 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange and the Bristol Road overpass from Monday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 20. This periodic stoppage will occur between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Additionally, Monday through Thursday of the coming week from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning, a flagger-controlled single lane traffic pattern with periodic 15-minute stoppages is scheduled on Rockhill Drive between Horizon Boulevard and Neshaminy Boulevard.

The ramp to southbound U.S. 1 from Rockhill Drive remains closed and detoured during construction at the Neshaminy Interchange.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of Route 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges, including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit.

More on Route 1:South Route 1 ramp in Bensalem closing until 2024 starting next week

The roadway expansion project should be complete by the end of the year. The bridge construction aspects of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The combined cost of this project is roughly $200 million.

