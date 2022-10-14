Expect 'lengthy delays' on Cook Street for the next three weeks

Update: After publication on Friday, Oct. 14, the City of Palm Desert decided to postpone this roadwork for at least one week due to potential utility conflicts.

Drivers traveling along Cook Street in Palm Desert should be prepared for "lengthy delays" over the next three weeks as the city begins repaving the major thoroughfare.

Construction will begin on Monday and continue for about three weeks. Work hours will be from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The city's contractors will be working on a "full-depth reclamation" of the portion of Cook Street between Frank Sinatra Drive and Riviera Drive, which involves pulverizing the existing asphalt concrete and blending it with other materials to create a new base material for the street. Then, a new six-inch deep asphalt concrete section will be paved.

"This will be a disruptive process that will cause significant traffic delays on Cook Street and at the intersection of Cook and Country Club Drive. . . If you must travel on Cook Street, drive with caution in construction zones and prepare for lengthy delays," stated a press release from the city of Palm Desert.

The city is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes, including Portola Avenue as a north-south alternative to Cook Street, and Frank Sinatra Drive or Fred Waring Drive as an east-west alternative to Country Club.

Erin Rode covers the environment for the Desert Sun. Reach her at erin.rode@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @RodeErin.

