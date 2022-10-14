Read full article on original website
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song
Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
K.K. Downing Confirms He + One Other Ex-Member Will Play With Judas Priest at Rock Hall
It's on! In a new chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist K.K. Downing confirms that he will perform with Judas Priest at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Plus, he also names a second former member that will be onstage with the band as well. "It's what I've...
Our Dream Setlist for Blink-182’s First Reunion Show
The earth is healing, as Tom DeLonge has returned to Blink-182. With a massive run of tour dates just announced for 2023 and 2024, we decided to help Blink create the greatest pop-punk setlist of all time, which they are completely free to steal and use on tour. A perfect...
Behind The Meaning of Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”
Willie Nelson certainly knows how to pen an enduring classic, but he also has a knack for putting his own spin on other artists’ songs to the level that his version becomes the definitive one. Though “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” was originally written by Fred Rose in...
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Hardy Uniting Rock + Country Stars on 2023 Tour, Debuts Grungy New Song ‘Truck Bed’
Already a favorite of country fans, Hardy is starting to make inroads with the rock community as well. As he prepares for the more rock leaning the Mockingbird & THE CROW sophomore set, he's also set to step out on the road in early 2023 to support the forthcoming release. And he's just released a new song called "Truck Bed" that perfectly brings the worlds of country and hard rock together.
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
13 New Age Artists That Are a Little Bit Country + A Little Bit Rock ‘N’ Roll
Donny and Marie might have been on to something when they first sang about being a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n roll back in 1976. Though the cheeky song poked fun at the Osmond sibling “rivalry” as they co-hosted a variety show on ABC, when it comes to the two music genres at least, they have more in common than might appear at first.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart
Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.
Artists Answer – What Music Did You Hate Growing Up?
Growing up, we all had strong opinions about the music we hated. At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked musicians from Mastodon, Clutch, Wargasm and more about the music they couldn’t stand as a kid and if their taste has since changed. Plenty of the artists...
Garbage Singer Calls Out Corporations as Musicians Struggle to Survive
Times are tough, even for some of your favorite bands. Further putting a spotlight on the plight of the touring musician, Garbage singer Shirley Manson has penned a post calling out the current troubles with the live music industry, where she says that "the average musician can no longer survive, let alone thrive.'
Baroness Plan to Release New Music in 2023
At this year’s edition of Louder Than Life, we caught up with Baroness frontman John Baizley and drummer Sebastian Thomson to talk about their tour with Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage, plans to release new music in 2023 and more. While supporting Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage...
intheknow.com
Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead
This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
Drummers on TikTok Can’t Stop Playing This Dave Grohl Drum Intro
Drummers on TikTok can't seem to stop playing Dave Grohl's unforgettable drum intro from Queens of the Stone Age's "Song for the Dead" — including a bucket drummer dressed like a horse and a Halloween-themed rocker in corpse paint. Over the last few months, the drum covers of the...
Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn – My 9 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn looks back on his youth and shares his nine favorite albums from when he was a teenager. Every path to being a successful musician is different, but it almost always starts the same — with a childhood passion for music as early influences and inspirations begin to take root. And now that more than a decade has passed since Sleeping With Sirens issued their debut album, With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear, the alt-rock act's sound has evolved quite a lot, which makes throwing it back to Quinn's teen years all the more intriguing.
Poll: What’s the Best Judas Priest Album? – Vote Now
Over the span of five decades and 18 studio albums, Judas Priest have cemented themselves as one of the most important and influential bands in metal history. Which of those albums is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
5 Things We Love About Alter Bridge’s New ‘Pawns & Kings’ Album
Since arriving on the scene with 2004's One Day Remains album, Alter Bridge have been one of the more consistently great bands in the hard rock scene. The combination of blistering riffs from Mark Tremonti, a killer rhythm section in Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and the power vocals of Myles Kennedy have yielded six prior albums filled with rock radio hits. So how is album No. 7? We dug into the band's Pawns & Kings album to pick out some of the highlights from the record that make it one of their best releases to date.
