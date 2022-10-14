Making a Difference in the Lives of Children: The NASCAR Foundation Recognizes Four Finalists for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Corey Heim and the No. 51 Crescent Tools team head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs 26 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 after a disappointing ending at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Heim was running inside the top five as the field approached the tri-oval on the final lap when he made a three-wide move to the outside lane in an effort to win the race. As he made his move, he got turned from behind into the outside wall and was relegated to a 26th-place finish, leaving the No. 51 team eighth on the owner’s playoff grid.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO