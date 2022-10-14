Making a Difference in the Lives of Children: The NASCAR Foundation Recognizes Four Finalists for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Read full article on original website
Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race of the Round of 8 looking to punch their ticket to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. The 20-year-old driver enters Saturday’s race second on the Camping World Truck Series playoff grid, 30 points above the cutoff line for advancing to Phoenix, where he is the defending race winner. If Ty Majeski or a driver not in the playoffs were to win Saturday, Smith would clinch his spot in the championship round by totaling 26 points Saturday. If there is a new winner from the playoff grid, he would clinch his spot in the finals by earning 29 points.
Tony Spiteri Named General Manager of NASCAR Canada
NASCAR announced long-time Canadian motorsports executive Tony Spiteri has been named General Manager of NASCAR Canada. In this newly created role, Spiteri will be responsible for growing all facets of NASCAR in Canada, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the largest national motorsports series in the country. Spiteri, who will...
NCS: Bubba Wallace Gets One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Contender Boats 300
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He is third in the NASCAR playoffs standings, 19 points behind second-place Noah Gregson. Josh Berry has locked himself in the final four.
Corey Heim - No. 51 Crescent Tools Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
Corey Heim and the No. 51 Crescent Tools team head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs 26 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 after a disappointing ending at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Heim was running inside the top five as the field approached the tri-oval on the final lap when he made a three-wide move to the outside lane in an effort to win the race. As he made his move, he got turned from behind into the outside wall and was relegated to a 26th-place finish, leaving the No. 51 team eighth on the owner’s playoff grid.
602 Crate Modifieds added to Mahoning Valley Speedway's Fall Brawl.$1000-to-win 25 lap feature
Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season ending Fall Brawl taking place this upcoming Saturday, October 22 has a great line-up of racing which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures. And, in a developing update the 602 Crate Modifieds are now being added thanks...
Kyle Busch - Great To Be 'Back'
There are many reasons why Kyle Busch is looking forward to getting “back” to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s 400-miler. Busch, driver of the No. 18 SKITTLES Lime is Back Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), returns to South Florida filled with great memories at the 1.5-mile oval, where he has a pair of very special race wins that earned him the title of NASCAR Cup Series Champion in both 2015 and 2019.
Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview-Homestead-Miami
No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome to Miami: Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his ninth and final race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at the South Florida facility, with two top five’s and two top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led five laps with an average start of 9.8 and average finish of 8.0.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 34 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles. Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Homestead, Fla. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race. (9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend
Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Zane Smith Looks to Grab Championship Four Spot in Homestead
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Zane Smith, will look to grab one of the Championship Four spots this weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Saturday. Saturday afternoon’s race will be Smith’s last change to lock himself into the ‘Round of Four’ before Phoenix’s championship race in two weeks’ time. A task that he does not take lightly.
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. -- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, extend entitlement sponsorship with LVMS
The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced earlier today that they would continue their longstanding relationship as both organizations announced a multi-year extension for the South Point 400 to remain the name of LVMS’s fall NASCAR Cup Series race. South Point is the...
Logano Captures Vegas Victory; Claims Spot in Championship 4
Team Penske's Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a position in the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Championship thanks to a valiant surge to victory in the final laps of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano, on...
HRE and Chase Purdy to Amicably Part Ways
Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Chase Purdy have agreed to amicably part ways at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We are appreciative to Chase for his efforts and contributions in helping to establish a second team and earning career-high statistics this season. HRE intends to continue fielding two full-time teams in 2023 and is in the process of solidifying the next driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We look forward to closing out the season strong with Chase as we continue to build for the 2023 season.
Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas
Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 16th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 13th, Finished 12th / Running, completed...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
