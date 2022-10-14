Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
$53 million awarded to create housing options
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Support for Proposition 30 is fading … and for good reason
The tide may have turned on Proposition 30. A Berkeley IGS poll released earlier this month has support dropping below 50% after polling at 55% a few weeks earlier. While the opposition to the measure is much less, at 37%, the gap has narrowed significantly. Two factors might explain this...
