Gillian Sisley

Carpool Mom 'Abandons' Child After Not Taking Them to School

Should parents always be ready to help other parents?. It's no secret that parenting is very difficult, and the saying ‘it takes a village’ very accurately depicts this. With that said, it is still the responsibility of a child's true parent to look after their care and make sure they have everything they need.
Mary Duncan

Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
Elle Silver

I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.

Dogs often crap in the yard in front of the duplex where I live. No one cleans up after their dog even though this is the socially expected thing to do. One would think a dog owner would realize someone lives in this duplex — a family (two families, in fact) — and do the courtesy of cleaning up after their dog. But it appears that this is something that only happens in rich neighborhoods.
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.

