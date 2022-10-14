Read full article on original website
KENS 5
'I don't know the purpose of it' | Tony Parker surprised Spurs' Popovich is still coaching
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich is entering his 27th season as the head coach and one of his former players is questioning why he's still hard at work. In an interview with Insider, team legend Tony Parker says he just doesn't understand why Popovich is still the Spurs coach and admits he tries to encourage him to put the clipboard down for good and enjoy life.
3 best Stephen Curry all-time records with the Golden State Warriors
Being an NBA superstar is one thing and being a multiple Golden State Warriors record-holder is definitely another. Stephen Curry
KENS 5
Fan episode: Final fan thoughts on the Spurs ahead of new season; chat with Hawks Talons GC's General Manager | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan Erick Hicks to tell us some final thoughts on the Spurs ahead of the start of their new season. Also, we speak with Hawks Talon GC's Director of esports and General Manager Wesley...
Everything you need to know for the Spurs home opener
SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center is about to get rowdy again, the Spurs home opener is set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Hornets. For those who will be attending, here's what you can expect. Who are they playing?. The Spurs will be playing against the...
KENS 5
Let the season begin! Spurs invite fans to first watch party
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home against the Hornets and the team is inviting all fans to cheer the team together this week. The Spurs are inviting fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on...
KENS 5
Commentary: This Spurs season will be fascinating, even without a lot of wins
SAN ANTONIO — We are about to embark on the most fascinating San Antonio Spurs season we’ve seen in years. We are, you ask? Yes, we are, Vinnie says. Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest. This young team will have to claw and scrap for every win they get, and on most nights it probably won't happen for them. But it seems the vast majority of fans are embracing the idea that a season of learning, growing, and losing will result in great odds in the lottery for the upcoming draft.
KENS 5
Becky Hammon says first year coaching in WNBA gave her more joy than she can remember
SAN ANTONIO — After leaving the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach to become the new head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon would end her first year coaching with a championship. And that journey to the top is why she says its given her...
KENS 5
What to expect from the Spurs' opening night starting lineup
SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs set to embark on a rebuilding season, head coach Gregg Popovich seems to have settled on his starters—at least for opening night. After practice on Monday, Pop confirmed to reporters that the plan is to roll with a lineup of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl. It's what he went with in the last two preseason games. So what can we expect from these guys, both individually and as a group? And why not start Josh Primo?
KENS 5
Spurs waive Joe Wieskamp and finalize their roster for opening night
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have waived Joe Wieskamp, finalizing their roster before opening night. San Antonio drafted the sharpshooter out of Iowa in the second round of the 2021 draft. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League, where he averaged 17 points per game and shot nearly 37% from three. This was the last cut the Spurs needed to make before finalizing the roster.
KENS 5
LOOK: Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is getting a mural in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for one of the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs to get his own mural in San Antonio. Rookie Jeremy Sochan is joining the popular Spurs mural at San Antonio's Rudy's Seafood located on the city's Southside. The mural is made...
KENS 5
Report: Mavs to sign free agent guard Facundo Campazzo
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly filled their final roster spot ahead of this week's regular season opener. Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a deal with the Mavs, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Argentina native recently played for the Denver...
KENS 5
Vegas oddsmakers favor the Astros to win the World Series
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the World Series after taking down the Seattle Mariners in a historic sweep. Saturday night saw the Los Angeles Dodgers get eliminated from the postseason after losing Game 4 to the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees were pushed to the brink of elimination against the Cleveland Guardians.
