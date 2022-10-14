ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't know the purpose of it' | Tony Parker surprised Spurs' Popovich is still coaching

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich is entering his 27th season as the head coach and one of his former players is questioning why he's still hard at work. In an interview with Insider, team legend Tony Parker says he just doesn't understand why Popovich is still the Spurs coach and admits he tries to encourage him to put the clipboard down for good and enjoy life.
Commentary: This Spurs season will be fascinating, even without a lot of wins

SAN ANTONIO — We are about to embark on the most fascinating San Antonio Spurs season we’ve seen in years. We are, you ask? Yes, we are, Vinnie says. Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest. This young team will have to claw and scrap for every win they get, and on most nights it probably won't happen for them. But it seems the vast majority of fans are embracing the idea that a season of learning, growing, and losing will result in great odds in the lottery for the upcoming draft.
What to expect from the Spurs' opening night starting lineup

SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs set to embark on a rebuilding season, head coach Gregg Popovich seems to have settled on his starters—at least for opening night. After practice on Monday, Pop confirmed to reporters that the plan is to roll with a lineup of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl. It's what he went with in the last two preseason games. So what can we expect from these guys, both individually and as a group? And why not start Josh Primo?
Spurs waive Joe Wieskamp and finalize their roster for opening night

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have waived Joe Wieskamp, finalizing their roster before opening night. San Antonio drafted the sharpshooter out of Iowa in the second round of the 2021 draft. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League, where he averaged 17 points per game and shot nearly 37% from three. This was the last cut the Spurs needed to make before finalizing the roster.
Report: Mavs to sign free agent guard Facundo Campazzo

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly filled their final roster spot ahead of this week's regular season opener. Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a deal with the Mavs, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Argentina native recently played for the Denver...
Vegas oddsmakers favor the Astros to win the World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the World Series after taking down the Seattle Mariners in a historic sweep. Saturday night saw the Los Angeles Dodgers get eliminated from the postseason after losing Game 4 to the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees were pushed to the brink of elimination against the Cleveland Guardians.
