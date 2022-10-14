SAN ANTONIO — We are about to embark on the most fascinating San Antonio Spurs season we’ve seen in years. We are, you ask? Yes, we are, Vinnie says. Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest. This young team will have to claw and scrap for every win they get, and on most nights it probably won't happen for them. But it seems the vast majority of fans are embracing the idea that a season of learning, growing, and losing will result in great odds in the lottery for the upcoming draft.

