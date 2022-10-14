ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Is Congress Going to Kill Credit Card Rewards?

Credit card rewards are so common these days — so expected, even — that they can seem untouchable. But that could change. Legislation that’s winding its way through Congress is intended by its sponsors to encourage “competition in electronic credit transactions.” But if lawmakers end up passing the measure, known as the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022, opponents say it could also torpedo the rich rewards and perks that cardholders have enjoyed for years. ...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
