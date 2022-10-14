Read full article on original website
Three Injured in Gretna Crash
Three people were injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Gretna. The accident occurred just before noon in the 10500 block of East Gretna Road and involved two vehicles and a trailer. When crews arrived they found two people who were entrapped. In total three people were sent to...
Danville Police Department Joins Governor Youngkin to Announce New Public Safety Initiative
This afternoon Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new public safety initiative in Norfolk. The plan titled “Operation Bold Blue Line” is a five part plan to tackle crime across the state. According to NBC 29, Youngkin plans to propose funding in the upcoming budget to fix wage issues...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
Partnership for Regional Prosperity Presents ‘The Future Project’
The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a new organization focusing on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, is embarking on The Future Project with a free presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan on November 14 at 5:30 pm at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steps Down from DSS Board
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram announced on Monday morning that he has stepped from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. Ingram said in a statement that the decision was made in the hopes of bringing some peace to the board after recent tensions. “To sort...
Averett Professor Remembered by Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History
The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is remembering a beloved Averett Professor that passed away last week. Robert Marsh passed away last week after an extended battle with an illness. The Museum posted one of Marsh’s paintings in a Facebook post saying “We were blessed to call him...
Chatham Hall Announces Boundless Potential Campaign
Chatham Hall has announced Boundless Potential, a record-breaking $35 million campaign designed to bring myriad benefits to the school community including renovated faculty housing and community spaces, a strong financial foundation for all, and its most ambitious initiative: a state-of-the-art athletics, health, and wellness center for which the school will break ground in spring 2023.
