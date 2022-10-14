ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Three Injured in Gretna Crash

Three people were injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Gretna. The accident occurred just before noon in the 10500 block of East Gretna Road and involved two vehicles and a trailer. When crews arrived they found two people who were entrapped. In total three people were sent to...
GRETNA, VA
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance

The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
DANVILLE, VA
Partnership for Regional Prosperity Presents ‘The Future Project’

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a new organization focusing on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, is embarking on The Future Project with a free presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan on November 14 at 5:30 pm at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
Chatham Hall Announces Boundless Potential Campaign

Chatham Hall has announced Boundless Potential, a record-breaking $35 million campaign designed to bring myriad benefits to the school community including renovated faculty housing and community spaces, a strong financial foundation for all, and its most ambitious initiative: a state-of-the-art athletics, health, and wellness center for which the school will break ground in spring 2023.
CHATHAM, VA

