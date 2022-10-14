SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago. "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...

