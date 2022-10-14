ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Is your money safe in the bank?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 80 years, the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation has been protecting your money whether you knew it or not. You may have noticed signs around your bank that said “FDIC Insured,” reminding customers that up to $250,000 of their deposits is insured in the unlikely event of the bank closing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Legacy Parks celebrates accomplishments, projects at annual luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legacy Parks Foundation celebrated its latest achievements Friday afternoon with brilliant sunshine, a huge crowd and funny and inspiring comments from a special return guest -- Cheryl Strayed. The tented "Legacy Luncheon for the Parks" was held at the bucolic 1,000-acre Strong Stock Farm along the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wpln.org

What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?

Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk987.com

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers is asking for help to identify a woman involved in shoplifting from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
