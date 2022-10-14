Read full article on original website
Union Co. elementary school hosts 'Welcome Home' parade for veteran detained in Venezuela since 2020
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A veteran of the U.S. Marines is back home after he was released from Venezuela, where he was detained for two years. Matthew Heath was released in early October and has since made it back to Union County. Maynardville Elementary School organized a parade to welcome...
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
WBIR
Local distillery carries on Tennessee tradition
Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Blount county's first distillery continues the tradition at a familiar landmark in Townsend.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
wgnsradio.com
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
WBIR
2022 Coats for the Cold drive underway in Knoxville
The drive runs through November 12. New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any KARM or Prestige Cleaners location.
WBIR
West Knoxville Starbucks workers walk out a second time in strike, citing unfair labor practices
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike and Montvue Center Way abruptly closed for a second time Monday after its workers walked out and organized another strike. This comes weeks after the location unionized. Workers striking outside the location said one of the employees who took part...
Service & Sacrifice: More than 100 female veterans embark on a 'first' for HonorAir Knoxville
WASHINGTON — It was a welcome to our nation's capital meant to be remembered. On Wednesday, more than 130 women veterans from East Tennessee packed into an airplane headed for Washington, D.C. There, they had the chance to visit the memorials built in their honor. The flight marked a...
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Is your money safe in the bank?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 80 years, the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation has been protecting your money whether you knew it or not. You may have noticed signs around your bank that said “FDIC Insured,” reminding customers that up to $250,000 of their deposits is insured in the unlikely event of the bank closing.
Legacy Parks celebrates accomplishments, projects at annual luncheon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legacy Parks Foundation celebrated its latest achievements Friday afternoon with brilliant sunshine, a huge crowd and funny and inspiring comments from a special return guest -- Cheryl Strayed. The tented "Legacy Luncheon for the Parks" was held at the bucolic 1,000-acre Strong Stock Farm along the...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
wvlt.tv
Woman walking across state of Tennessee for abortion rights makes stop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, physicians joined a woman in Nashville on her halfway mark through her 538-mile walk across the state of Tennessee in protest and pilgrimage for abortion rights. Francie Hunt, of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, began her...
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
wpln.org
What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?
Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers is asking for help to identify a woman involved in shoplifting from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store. The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape.
WBIR
