Total Plays 101-52 Time of Possession 42:42-17:18. But with all of that, the game finished separated by just six points. A big part of keeping the score close were the big plays from wideout Trey Palmer. The first year Husker caught seven passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He’s just the third Husker to break the 200-yard receiving mark and now holds the single game record for receiving yards.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO