Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 17
El Dorado Western Railroad hosts a dine out fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. Order a pizza and mention EDWR and 30% of the purchase will go to the organization. The Roots & Gold Dust Genealogical Society presents Digging...
Mountain Democrat
Become a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer
UC Master Food Preserver Program Coordinator of El Dorado County. The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of El Dorado County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
Mountain Democrat
DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery
To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
Mountain Democrat
Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others
The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
Mountain Democrat
Canceled
No this letter is not about PC gone amok. It’s about the flagrant disregard the Cameron Park Community Services District Fire Committee and CPCSD Board of Directors has for public safety. I attended the CSD Fire Committee meeting as the Mosquito Fire was raging. I requested the committee members...
Mountain Democrat
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
GoldenSky Country Music Festival makes debut at Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival made its debut one week after the Aftershock Festival drew a record-breaking crowd. More than 25,000 enthusiastic country fans from all over the country are expected to make their way to Discovery Park each day. "It's our inaugural day one....
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Are small-time government officials running amuck?
The first and most important fact of this column is that the El Dorado Hills Community Services District has $45 million in its bank account. The EDHCSD has been before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors time and time again to raise fees and assessments and now has that much money on hand.
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
kmvt
Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – The daughter of one of the victim’s of a California serial killer spoke out about her father’s murder, saying she’s “still not over it yet.”. Inez Vazquez opened up earlier this week about the pain she still feels thinking about her...
