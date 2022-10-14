'Tom was beloved': Students, administrators remember UA professor killed in shooting

In the two months before he died, Thomas Meixner's department — hydrology and atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona — lost two doctoral candidates in August and September.

As part of his role as department head, Meixner was the point of contact for the grieving families. Even so, Xenia De Garcia decided to return the kindness he gave her, and checked on him.

The professor had done the same for De Gracia the last couple of years as she completed her master’s in hydrology. Meixner routinely inquired about how she was acclimating to Tucson after moving from her native Panama and how her family was doing in the Central American country.

Meixner confided in her, saying that acting as the point of contact for the student’s bereaved families was hard , but he was managing.

“He was really empathetic about everything. He cared about these details in the life of people,” De Gracia said.

It would be the last conversation the two would have.

Only a few weeks later, Meixner, 52, was shot and killed while walking from a class to his office. The suspect, a former student of Meixner’s, was taken into custody.

“Tom was beloved because of his selfless devotion to his family, his community, his students and his colleagues,” UA President Robert Robbins said during an Oct. 7 vigil .

Fitting for Meixner’s interest in water, Robbins said the professor grew up playing in Maryland streams.

He earned his doctorate in 1999 from UA, joining its faculty as an assistant professor in 2005 and becoming department head in 2019, according to a university obituary .

“He described his work as ‘making the world better through biogeochemistry,’ but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource,” his family wrote in a statement shared in the obituary.

Mentor, colleague, friend

Meixner’s loss is being mourned beyond his role as a professor. He mentored many, including De Garcia, she said.

“He was like a friend,” De Gracia said.

De Gracia, 29, recalls taking a field trip to Mount Lemmon with Meixner’s class. Since it was the first time she had seen snow, she made snow angels at Meixner's insistence. During an outing where another professor played the guitar during a musical performance, Meixner lent his vocals.

“He sang really bad. He just didn’t care,” she said, while laughing.

He was also a supporter of women and minorities in science, she mentioned.

Meixner was knowledgeable in a wide array of topics, from politics to investing to housing and chemistry. He was learning Spanish.

Neha Gupta, 33, earned her doctorate in hydrology from UA in the spring after being closely mentored by Meixner for more than six years. As her dissertation chair, Meixner met nearly weekly with Gupta during this period.

“He was very committed to the science. But at the same time, he was very engaged in the world, so the science got out past the ivory tower. He was connected to a lot of people in the region, did a lot of collaborative work,” Gupta said.

As Gupta worked toward her degree, she faced many setbacks, including her father’s decline in health and his eventual death.

She found inspiration in Meixner, who she said had survived cancer multiple times.

“He just really knew how to roll with the punches and get back in the saddle,” she said of Meixner, noting he had been diagnosed with leukemia as a graduate student and was most recently diagnosed in 2018.

Being “confronted with his own mortality,” Meixner “really had a unique zeal and enthusiasm for how he lived his life and the kindness he brought into the world," Gupta said.

Carmala “Carmie” Garzione, Dean of the College of Science at UA, reflected on Meixner’s stalwart leadership.

Meixner, she said, was a problem-solver.

“He was never tearing things down. He was always thinking, ‘OK, here’s what we have. How can we build on it, make it stronger and do better?’” Garzione said, pointing to how his research focused on solutions to water resource issues.

Garzione said that Meixner worked across the university at different colleges and centers.

“Many department heads give up teaching because their administrative duties are heavy, but he was the type of person who just loved being in the classroom and continued to teach,” Garzione said, adding students “absolutely loved” working with him.

Memorializing Meixner

UA established the Dr. Thomas Meixner Memorial Fund and a crowdfunding page . Meixner’s family will direct proceeds to a UA cause of their choosing. A GoFundMe has been set up by Meixner’s extended family to benefit his widow, Kathleen, and their two sons long term, as well as to cover funeral costs.

Meixner's funeral was held Friday at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Parish. He will be interned at Holy Hope Cemetery.

A remembrance for Meixner was held Thursday evening.

What happened in the shooting

Meixner was shot at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Harshbarger Building. Another person was injured by a bullet fragment.

The former student, Murad Dervish, 46, reportedly made threats to staff after being expelled.

Campus police began a search for the suspect that ended just after 5 p.m. with a traffic stop. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, police apprehended Dervish, UA campus police Chief Paula Balafas said.

Meixner was pronounced dead after arriving at Banner University Medical System.

Dervish was expelled from the university in February and barred from the property. Police said he had harassed and threatened staff members multiple times before, according to court documents .

Dervish was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior unrelated protection order and was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Vic Verbalaitis contributed to this report.

