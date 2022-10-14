Read full article on original website
The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat
California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
Children across the state got a special day with their incarcerated parents
"Get on the Bus" is part of the Center for Restorative Justice Works agency. It’s a program aimed at providing children across the state with a special day to visit their incarcerated parents.
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
thecrcconnection.com
Students react to rise in local homelessness rate
A survey on the national homeless crisis found that homelessness in Sacramento surged almost 70% in the last two years, according to a recent article by the Associated Press. Upon hearing of the statistic, Cosumnes River College students reacted with various emotions. Gracelynn Rapp, 18, an early childhood development major,...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Support for Proposition 30 is fading … and for good reason
The tide may have turned on Proposition 30. A Berkeley IGS poll released earlier this month has support dropping below 50% after polling at 55% a few weeks earlier. While the opposition to the measure is much less, at 37%, the gap has narrowed significantly. Two factors might explain this...
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
KCRA.com
All aboard! Track-or-Treat train ride in Sacramento runs until Oct. 30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families are celebrating Halloween this month by taking a special train ride in Sacramento. The new Track-or-Treat train ride is said to be delightful — and not frightful — for the little ones. The locomotive is all decked out in Halloween decor, and families...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
KTVU FOX 2
California's Electric Revolution
California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
CBS News
How the American River Bike Patrol is taking care of the trail
The American River Bike Patrol (ARBP) is an all-volunteer unit of the National Ski Patrol and its newly formed National Bike Patrol. The ARBP's main assignment is to provide trail safety and emergency response along the 32-mile American River Parkway, managed by Sacramento County Parks and California State Parks.
rosevilletoday.com
Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region
Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
Mountain Democrat
$53 million awarded to create housing options
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Are small-time government officials running amuck?
The first and most important fact of this column is that the El Dorado Hills Community Services District has $45 million in its bank account. The EDHCSD has been before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors time and time again to raise fees and assessments and now has that much money on hand.
Mountain Democrat
DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery
To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
