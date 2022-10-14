ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

thecrcconnection.com

Students react to rise in local homelessness rate

A survey on the national homeless crisis found that homelessness in Sacramento surged almost 70% in the last two years, according to a recent article by the Associated Press. Upon hearing of the statistic, Cosumnes River College students reacted with various emotions. Gracelynn Rapp, 18, an early childhood development major,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless 'Not Accessible Yet' But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, "The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, "most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's Electric Revolution

California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

How the American River Bike Patrol is taking care of the trail

The American River Bike Patrol (ARBP) is an all-volunteer unit of the National Ski Patrol and its newly formed National Bike Patrol. The ARBP's main assignment is to provide trail safety and emergency response along the 32-mile American River Parkway, managed by Sacramento County Parks and California State Parks.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney's Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. "To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,"...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

$53 million awarded to create housing options

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49

SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren't many places like California's Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery

To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution's founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom's Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California's southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

