Placerville, CA

Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Oct. 17

El Dorado Western Railroad hosts a dine out fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. Order a pizza and mention EDWR and 30% of the purchase will go to the organization. The Roots & Gold Dust Genealogical Society presents Digging...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

ARC returning native lands to native hands

The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49

SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others

The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Diggin’ up history one story at a time

For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Become a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer

UC Master Food Preserver Program Coordinator of El Dorado County. The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of El Dorado County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Flume plans concrete

The capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027 was presented to the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors Oct. 11. One of EID’s focuses is replacing wooden flumes with concrete ones so they don’t burn in forest fires. The CIP totals $230.9 million over five years, $8...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

The Boardwalk in Orangevale has reopened

ORANGEVALE — For the first time since January, music could be heard coming from The Boardwalk in Orangevale after a long-awaited ribbon cutting Thursday.  "This is such a landmark. There are so many memories, and it was hard to see it just sit here gathering dust and rotting," said patron Tim Engle.From bartender to cook and now greeter, Ingrid Borges is proud to welcome the crowds back finally. She's worked at The Boardwalk on and off for 30 years. First came the passing of longtime owner Mark Earl and then the local landmark was pummeled by the pandemic. "I think...
ORANGEVALE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews

Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Grill & Bar

Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery

To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
WOODLAND, CA

