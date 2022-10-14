Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Evangeline's Costume Mansion | One-stop Shop for Halloween necessities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to find that perfect Halloween costume? Well, look no further. Halloween is coming up, and Evangeline's Costume Mansion has something for everyone, including all the essentials for a spooky, fun, safe Halloween. Evangeline's is a 3-story costume mansion located at 113 K Street and is...
Mountain Democrat
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park; here’s what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new music festival will debut in Sacramento this weekend. The newly created GoldenSky Country Music Festival will occur for two days on Saturday and Sunday at Discovery Park. The country music event is organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also created Aftershock, an annual rock music festival that occurred this […]
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 17
El Dorado Western Railroad hosts a dine out fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. Order a pizza and mention EDWR and 30% of the purchase will go to the organization. The Roots & Gold Dust Genealogical Society presents Digging...
visitranchocordova.com
New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History
The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
Mountain Democrat
Become a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer
UC Master Food Preserver Program Coordinator of El Dorado County. The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of El Dorado County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
Mountain Democrat
Diggin’ up history one story at a time
For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
Record-Courier
Fishing light, but leaves are beautiful
The trees are turning, and the weather is chilly in the mornings. The perfect time of year to fish. Renee and I took a journey to do some fishing and to visit Apple Hill in Placerville. We took Highway 88 up to Morman Emigrant Trail. As we ventured through the Sorensen’s area into Hope Valley, the trees were shining bright with fall colors.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
'I gave into the peer pressure' | River Valley High student-athletes involved in slave auction speak out
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For the first time, the students involved in a racist viral video that outraged the community and cost River Valley High School's varsity team their football season are speaking out. The video depicts a "prank slave auction" in which white and light-skinned players can be...
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
postnewsgroup.com
NAACP Call for More Data Collection: High School Students Taught a Lesson for Holding ‘Mock Slave’ Auction
Athletes at a northern California high school are the latest group of students to be punished for a racially insensitive prank. Football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City were seen in a video acting out a “slave auction” involving their Black teammates. In the video, which was posted to Twitter, the African American students are seen stripped to their underwear and paraded into the locker room where their teammates are yelling and jeering at them.
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Are small-time government officials running amuck?
The first and most important fact of this column is that the El Dorado Hills Community Services District has $45 million in its bank account. The EDHCSD has been before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors time and time again to raise fees and assessments and now has that much money on hand.
52-Year-Old David Paul Zinnel Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Citrus Heights(Citrus Heights, CA)
The Citrus Heights Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Friday night. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection with Walnut Drive at around 8 p.m.
Comments / 0