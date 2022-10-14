Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Support Camino district’s incumbents
Voters residing within the Camino Union School District: This election please consider my recommendation to re-elect the three incumbents to continue their service. I know the district and its needs. I have been a resident of the district for over 40 years. My three children attended Camino School from kindergarten through eighth grade. I previously served as a member and president of the CUSD Board of Trustees for nine years.
Mountain Democrat
$53 million awarded to create housing options
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Are small-time government officials running amuck?
The first and most important fact of this column is that the El Dorado Hills Community Services District has $45 million in its bank account. The EDHCSD has been before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors time and time again to raise fees and assessments and now has that much money on hand.
Mountain Democrat
Canceled
No this letter is not about PC gone amok. It’s about the flagrant disregard the Cameron Park Community Services District Fire Committee and CPCSD Board of Directors has for public safety. I attended the CSD Fire Committee meeting as the Mosquito Fire was raging. I requested the committee members...
Mountain Democrat
Health center expands services with telehealth
El Dorado Community Health Centers is partnering with MAVEN Project to ensure every patient receives the high-quality care they deserve, when and where they need it. MAVEN Project connects frontline clinic providers with a network of expert physician volunteers for ongoing medical consultations, education and 1:1 mentoring. Volunteers for the nonprofit telehealth organization offer consultations for nearly 60 specialties, ranging from mental and behavioral health to pain management, oncology and endocrinology.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Mountain Democrat
Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others
The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
Mountain Democrat
DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery
To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
kion546.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
Mountain Democrat
Flume plans concrete
The capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027 was presented to the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors Oct. 11. One of EID’s focuses is replacing wooden flumes with concrete ones so they don’t burn in forest fires. The CIP totals $230.9 million over five years, $8...
Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions
SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago. "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Mountain Democrat
Diggin’ up history one story at a time
For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
