El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Support Camino district’s incumbents

Voters residing within the Camino Union School District: This election please consider my recommendation to re-elect the three incumbents to continue their service. I know the district and its needs. I have been a resident of the district for over 40 years. My three children attended Camino School from kindergarten through eighth grade. I previously served as a member and president of the CUSD Board of Trustees for nine years.
CAMINO, CA
Mountain Democrat

$53 million awarded to create housing options

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Canceled

No this letter is not about PC gone amok. It’s about the flagrant disregard the Cameron Park Community Services District Fire Committee and CPCSD Board of Directors has for public safety. I attended the CSD Fire Committee meeting as the Mosquito Fire was raging. I requested the committee members...
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Health center expands services with telehealth

El Dorado Community Health Centers is partnering with MAVEN Project to ensure every patient receives the high-quality care they deserve, when and where they need it. MAVEN Project connects frontline clinic providers with a network of expert physician volunteers for ongoing medical consultations, education and 1:1 mentoring. Volunteers for the nonprofit telehealth organization offer consultations for nearly 60 specialties, ranging from mental and behavioral health to pain management, oncology and endocrinology.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others

The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery

To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Flume plans concrete

The capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027 was presented to the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors Oct. 11. One of EID’s focuses is replacing wooden flumes with concrete ones so they don’t burn in forest fires. The CIP totals $230.9 million over five years, $8...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions

SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago.  "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
SONORA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews

Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Diggin’ up history one story at a time

For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE

