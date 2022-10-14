Voters residing within the Camino Union School District: This election please consider my recommendation to re-elect the three incumbents to continue their service. I know the district and its needs. I have been a resident of the district for over 40 years. My three children attended Camino School from kindergarten through eighth grade. I previously served as a member and president of the CUSD Board of Trustees for nine years.

CAMINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO