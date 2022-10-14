Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Become a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer
UC Master Food Preserver Program Coordinator of El Dorado County. The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of El Dorado County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
Mountain Democrat
Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others
The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
Mountain Democrat
DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery
To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Mountain Democrat
Flume plans concrete
The capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027 was presented to the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors Oct. 11. One of EID’s focuses is replacing wooden flumes with concrete ones so they don’t burn in forest fires. The CIP totals $230.9 million over five years, $8...
Mountain Democrat
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
Mountain Democrat
$53 million awarded to create housing options
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Are small-time government officials running amuck?
The first and most important fact of this column is that the El Dorado Hills Community Services District has $45 million in its bank account. The EDHCSD has been before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors time and time again to raise fees and assessments and now has that much money on hand.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Oct. 6-12
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 12:51 a.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Marshall Way. 7:13 a.m. Officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of assault on Forni Road. 9:08 a.m. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man...
Mountain Democrat
Health center expands services with telehealth
El Dorado Community Health Centers is partnering with MAVEN Project to ensure every patient receives the high-quality care they deserve, when and where they need it. MAVEN Project connects frontline clinic providers with a network of expert physician volunteers for ongoing medical consultations, education and 1:1 mentoring. Volunteers for the nonprofit telehealth organization offer consultations for nearly 60 specialties, ranging from mental and behavioral health to pain management, oncology and endocrinology.
Mountain Democrat
Auditor, EDHCSD fight over assessment fees
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is butting heads with a county official over landscape and lighting assessment district fees, which were purposefully omitted from residents’ tax bills sent out this fall. “Based on the information that I have at this time, I am going to require that...
Comments / 0