Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Gets One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for this weekend’s race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then confronted him afterward. NASCAR classified Wallace’s infraction as behavioral, which under the rule book could cover Wallace deliberately spinning Larson, his contact with a series official and his shoving match with Larson. Still, the suspension for Sunday’s race in South Florida is a rare step for the stock car series: Wallace is the first Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since Matt Kenseth was parked for two races in 2015 for an incident at Martinsville. The 23XI team did not immediately announce a replacement driver for the Homestead race, though John Hunter Nemechek was a possibility.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race of the Round of 8 looking to punch their ticket to the Championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. The 20-year-old driver enters Saturday’s race second on the Camping World Truck Series playoff grid, 30 points above the cutoff line for advancing to Phoenix, where he is the defending race winner. If Ty Majeski or a driver not in the playoffs were to win Saturday, Smith would clinch his spot in the championship round by totaling 26 points Saturday. If there is a new winner from the playoff grid, he would clinch his spot in the finals by earning 29 points.
Tony Spiteri Named General Manager of NASCAR Canada
NASCAR announced long-time Canadian motorsports executive Tony Spiteri has been named General Manager of NASCAR Canada. In this newly created role, Spiteri will be responsible for growing all facets of NASCAR in Canada, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the largest national motorsports series in the country. Spiteri, who will...
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend
Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Event Preview: Commonwealth 225 at South Boston Speedway
Only two races remain before an eventful and competitive 2022 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour season ends, with the penultimate event set to take place this weekend at South Boston Speedway for the Commonwealth 225. Built in 1957, South Boston serves as a focal point for short track racing on...
Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
Transcript: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle Busch, third place after being the wrong way on track at one time. How in the world did you guys pull this off?. KYLE BUSCH: I don't know, just kept fighting in it and digging hard all day long. We had a really fast M&M's Toyota Camry TRD anyway. Not as good as the Penske guys. They really have a hold of this place. We worked on ours all day long and got it better.
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Homestead Advance
● Kevin Harvick has made 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and only recorded one victory, but it was his most memorable win. When Harvick crossed the stripe first in the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 with a half-second margin over second-place Ryan Newman, Harvick became the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Harvick led four times for 54 laps in that race – second only to Jeff Gordon’s 161 laps led – to take his fifth win of the season and the 28th of his career. With 60 career Cup Series wins – 37 of which have come with Stewart-Haas Racing – Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list. Next on the all-time win list is NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Dale Earnhardt with 76 victories.
Josh Berry Returns to JR Motorsports' No. 8 Chevrolet for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
Fresh off a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a berth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4, Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports as driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for 2023, the team announced today. The soon-to-be 32-year-old Tennessee native has won a career-high three...
South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, extend entitlement sponsorship with LVMS
The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced earlier today that they would continue their longstanding relationship as both organizations announced a multi-year extension for the South Point 400 to remain the name of LVMS’s fall NASCAR Cup Series race. South Point is the...
Hailie Deegan Places 13th in her Xfinity Debut
Deegan’s 13th place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the best finish by a female driver in an Xfinity debut. She stated, “Well guys, our Xfinity debut is now all said and done, and we ended up finishing 13th. One of my goals going into this weekend was to finish in the top 15 and we were able to do so. It was just a great experience overall. It was wild trying to learn a new car with just 25-30 minutes of practice and then going right into the race. We were able to accomplish our goals and just have a great weekend.”
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. -- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 34 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles. Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Homestead, Fla. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race. (9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Logano punches ticket to Championship Four with win at Las Vegas Featured
“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” exclaimed Joey Logano after climbing from his Mustang on the frontstretch in Las Vegas following a lengthy celebratory burnout. “All you want to do is get to the Championship Four when the season starts and race for a championship,” Logano...
