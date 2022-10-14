Deegan’s 13th place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the best finish by a female driver in an Xfinity debut. She stated, “Well guys, our Xfinity debut is now all said and done, and we ended up finishing 13th. One of my goals going into this weekend was to finish in the top 15 and we were able to do so. It was just a great experience overall. It was wild trying to learn a new car with just 25-30 minutes of practice and then going right into the race. We were able to accomplish our goals and just have a great weekend.”

