ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns rule Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Patriots

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONSNS_0iZArZX200

The Cleveland Browns will be without both Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney this Sunday as the New England Patriots come to town. As Ward is still working through the concussion protocol, it was obvious he would miss this matchup. There was the reason, however, to believe the Browns were just resting Clowney as he is still nursing a bad ankle; it turns out he may have reaggravated it by playing too early against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Neither player had practiced all week, so this news is not completely out of the blue. However, the Clowney news is unsettling as he was their best run defender from a week ago. Offensive lineman Joe Haeg has also been ruled out of Week 6 action.

With Greedy Williams potentially coming off of Injured Reserve this week, he could get the start this week opposite Greg Newsome. Either way, he and Martin Emerson will get a great deal of playing time should Williams be activated. Expect Alex Wright to get the start opposite Myles Garrett.

You can find the full injury report below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy