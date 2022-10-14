Browns rule Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns will be without both Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney this Sunday as the New England Patriots come to town. As Ward is still working through the concussion protocol, it was obvious he would miss this matchup. There was the reason, however, to believe the Browns were just resting Clowney as he is still nursing a bad ankle; it turns out he may have reaggravated it by playing too early against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Neither player had practiced all week, so this news is not completely out of the blue. However, the Clowney news is unsettling as he was their best run defender from a week ago. Offensive lineman Joe Haeg has also been ruled out of Week 6 action.

With Greedy Williams potentially coming off of Injured Reserve this week, he could get the start this week opposite Greg Newsome. Either way, he and Martin Emerson will get a great deal of playing time should Williams be activated. Expect Alex Wright to get the start opposite Myles Garrett.

You can find the full injury report below: