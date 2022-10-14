CHICAGO (AP/VT) Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted with conspiracy charges in the case. In a news release from AT&T, the company admitted that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for his help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions. Madigan was already slapped with a 22-count racketeering and bribery indictment back in March, in connection to a similar scheme involving power company Commonwealth Edison.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO