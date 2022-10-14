The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

