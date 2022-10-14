Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Flume plans concrete
The capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027 was presented to the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors Oct. 11. One of EID’s focuses is replacing wooden flumes with concrete ones so they don’t burn in forest fires. The CIP totals $230.9 million over five years, $8...
Mountain Democrat
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
Mountain Democrat
Canceled
No this letter is not about PC gone amok. It’s about the flagrant disregard the Cameron Park Community Services District Fire Committee and CPCSD Board of Directors has for public safety. I attended the CSD Fire Committee meeting as the Mosquito Fire was raging. I requested the committee members...
Warming fire spreads to Woodland storage facility; 3 units damaged
WOODLAND – Firefighters battled a blaze at a storage facility in Woodland early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. off E. Main Street and Highway 113. Woodland police say at least three storage units have been damaged. Firefighters say they originally responded to an apparent warming fire on the Highway 113 on-ramp. The flames then spread to the storage facility next to it. No injuries have been reported.
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
'It's just too dangerous' | Stockton neighborhood's streets in the dark with some lights out
STOCKTON, Calif. — For some streets in the West Ranch neighborhood of South Stockton, it's literally lights out. "It's just too dangerous. I could be riding my bike at night even though I got a light. I can't even see the people walking," said one man who lives in the neighborhood, but wanted to remain anonymous.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
Mountain Democrat
Grape grower Mansfield honored for helping others
The El Dorado Wine Grape Growers Association announced that Chuck Mansfield of Goldbud Farms was recently honored for his work on behalf of El Dorado County wine grape growers and the overall agricultural community for instigating the creation of the Agricultural ReEntry Permit Process. This process allowed grape growers, farmers and ranchers to safely and legally access their property for essential operations needed to protect crops and animals during the Caldor Fire’s mandatory evacuation.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Common Questions After a Rancho Cordova Motorcycle Accident
Helpful Answers to Motorcyclist Questions After a Collision. Being involved in a motorcycle accident in and around Rancho Cordova can leave you with serious injuries and high medical bills as well as other losses. If your accident was caused by a negligent motorist or other entity, you have the right to pursue compensation to pay for those losses. Explore below to find the answers to some of the common questions asked after a motorcycle injury accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Oct. 6-12
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 12:51 a.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Marshall Way. 7:13 a.m. Officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of assault on Forni Road. 9:08 a.m. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man...
Mountain Democrat
DAR members rolling up sleeves to clean cemetery
To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, chapters nationwide engaged in meaningful service projects in their communities. Folsom’s Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter members selected the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery in El Dorado Hills for their service project and set aside two dates for chapter members to work at the cemetery.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
