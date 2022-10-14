ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Fox40

Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to Fair Oaks standoff

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in the hospital following a pursuit that led to a standoff in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it assisted the Citrus Heights Police Department in chasing a stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department crime log: Oct. 6-12

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 12:51 a.m. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Marshall Way. 7:13 a.m. Officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of assault on Forni Road. 9:08 a.m. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man...
PLACERVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver

The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say

The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting results in Sacramento standoff

SACRAMENTO - A standoff is unfolding in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. The scene is along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting. SWAT officers arrived at the scene and are attempting to convince the alleged shooter to surrender. There is police up at the end of street. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide

Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city.  According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Yuba County Sheriff Says Parents Arrested After Attack on Principal

On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriffs Department released information regarding a September 28 incident at a Lindhurst High school where after a fight between juveniles, parents went to the school and assaulted the principal. Here is the information released:. On September 28, 2022, around 1 PM, Yuba County Sheriff Deputies...
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Police Logs

Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Warming fire spreads to Woodland storage facility; 3 units damaged

WOODLAND – Firefighters battled a blaze at a storage facility in Woodland early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. off E. Main Street and Highway 113. Woodland police say at least three storage units have been damaged. Firefighters say they originally responded to an apparent warming fire on the Highway 113 on-ramp. The flames then spread to the storage facility next to it. No injuries have been reported. 
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
SACRAMENTO, CA

