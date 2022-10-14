Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP has gone insane
Republicans have weaponized the Supreme Court with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I see this as the first move in a projected series to strip Americans of reproductive and other individual rights that will include the right not only to safe abortions without exception, even for rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk, but also for the use of any form of birth control, and same-sex marriage. Apparently the only reason interracial marriage is not on the table (yet) is because that would personally affect Justice Clarence Thomas and his traitorous wife, Ginni.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Senate guardianship bill dangerous
Guardianship gives one person, a guardian, full control over the life — and life savings — of another person. Guardianship abuse is real, and the guardianship system needs real reform. Senate Bill 1333 isn’t reform. The bill, which passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee with uncharacteristic haste, makes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trump’s CDC changed covid reports under political pressure, panel finds
The CDC bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found. The pressure faced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change...
On the Money — A guide to applying for student debt forgiveness
We walk you through what you need to know about the federal student loan forgiveness application. We’ll also look at Democrats longing for summer and the risks facing older Americans as recession looms. 🎃 But first, McDonald’s is back with Halloween Happy Meal pails. Welcome to On...
Georgia Labor Commissioner candidates clash in debate
Candidates to lead the state Department of Labor pledged to make the agency more efficient while tarring each other with either personal or political bad judgment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeremy Shaffer is a problem solver
We are lifelong Democrats, but we’re voting for Republican Jeremy Shaffer for Congress this year. We are in a crisis in this country right now with inflation skyrocketing, gas prices near all time-highs and crime rising all around us. Yet our party’s candidate for Congress seems to want to spend more, cut back gas production and defund the police. We are facing major challenges in America today, yet many politicians just want to blame the other side and put their head in the sand.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Am I allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else?
The question is simple, yet often asked: Am I allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else?. In Pennsylvania, the answer is mostly no. As stated on Pennsylvania’s official voting website, “The only exceptions are if you are a voter with a disability and have designated someone, in writing, to deliver your ballot, or if you need an emergency absentee ballot.”
