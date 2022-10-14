ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Niagara hockey on cusp of national ranking ahead of home opener

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaC8V_0iZAr6GS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCIpc_0iZAr6GS00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University’s hockey team is receiving votes in both national polls following its first 2-0 start as a Division I program, and the Purple Eagles have the opportunity for two more notable wins in their first set of home games this weekend.

Following its sweep at Omaha last weekend, Niagara was effectively ranked among the top 25, as the second team outside the top 20 ranked by USCHO.com, and fifth outside the top 20 in the USA Hockey Magazine poll.

Niagara hosts American International, the preseason favorites to win a fifth consecutive Atlantic Hockey Association championship, at 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena to begin a stretch of four games on home ice.

AIC, which is receiving votes just below Niagara in the USA Hockey Magazine poll, is 0-1-2 after opening at Alaska-Fairbanks and hosting UMass for a single game last weekend. This is the Yellowjackets’ first trip to Western New York since October 2018. Niagara went 0-1-1 in its trip to AIC last season, earning a shootout point following a 1-1 tie before losing the second game 4-3.

Niagara was last ranked at No. 20 by USCHO in December 2017 following a 9-5-1 start and four weeks receiving votes. The last time the Purple Eagles received votes in a national poll was in November, 2019, but further outside the top 20 than their current position.

Canisius travels this weekend to Ferris State, the alma mater of coach Trevor Large, after opening with 5-2 and 7-5 losses against Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena. The Golden Griffins play their first home game at Harbocenter on Tuesday against RPI.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Tariq Nelson's Career Day not Enough for Football in 12-6 loss to Rochester

RECORDS: Rochester (2-4, 1-2 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-6, 0-3 Liberty League) Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) set new career-highs with 13 receptions and 157 receiving yards, accounting for over 50% of the Buffalo State passing yards. Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) had an interception for the second straight week,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]

A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Congressman fights Parkinson’s with boxing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past years, former Buffalo Congressman Jack Quinn has been fighting Parkinson’s through Parkinson’s Boxing. Now, he is raising awareness and money for research. He was joined by Parkinson’s Boxing owner Dean Eoannou to talk about it on News 4 at 4 on Monday. For more information, click here. You […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sullivan: UB’s Mike Washington poised for success in the long run

Last Saturday, as soon as Buffalo tailback Michael Washington reached the end zone on a 92-yard touchdown run at Buffalo Green, his mother was exulting on her Twitter account: “Flashback flashback!” Patricia Washington posted. “Phenomenal run.” Washington’s TD dash, the second-longest rush in FBS this season, was indeed reminiscent of runs from his past. Three […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres’ momentum stalls with 4-3 loss to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to ‘clerical error,’ coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rally to 4-1 season-opening win over Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener on Thursday night. Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy