The Arizona Cardinals have traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. As the Panthers headed into their Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, news came out that the team would begin trading away some of their veteran players as they begin the process of rebuilding their franchise. While names like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore drew more initial speculation, Anderson seemed destined to have played his final snap as a Panther after interim head coach Steve Wilks shockingly had the receiver removed from the sidelines in Sunday's game. He'll get a fresh start in Arizona, who could use additional talent at the position after Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Week 6.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO