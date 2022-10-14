Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
Cardinals trade for Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. As the Panthers headed into their Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, news came out that the team would begin trading away some of their veteran players as they begin the process of rebuilding their franchise. While names like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore drew more initial speculation, Anderson seemed destined to have played his final snap as a Panther after interim head coach Steve Wilks shockingly had the receiver removed from the sidelines in Sunday's game. He'll get a fresh start in Arizona, who could use additional talent at the position after Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Week 6.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 7
Is Raheem Mostert for real? Is it time to drop Elijah Moore? How should we be handling the Rams backfield? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode.
Josh Allen Describes Game-Winning Move That Helped Bills Beat Chiefs
The Buffalo quarterback weighed in on the play that eventually led to the team’s contest-winning touchdown.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday. He picked up the injury during Week 6's clash with the Bengals but was still taking QB1 snaps to open the week. With Dalton and Jameis Winston (back, ankle) both dealing with injuries, this situation needs to be monitored leading up to Thursday.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 7
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in Week Seven's game against the Green Bay Packers. Heinicke will make his first start this season after Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a four-to-six week injury with a fractured finger. In a matchup against a Green Bay defense ranked second (11.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Heinicke to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
Ravens sign wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Despite considering retirement earlier this season, Jackson will play for his sixth career team after he signed with the Ravens. On 198 receiving snaps last season, Jackson registered a 95.7% route participation percentage and 2.29 yards per route...
Cooper Kupp (foot) good to go for Rams in Week 6
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) is active for the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp was dealing with a minor foot injury during the week, but it won't keep him out of this afternoon's game against the Panthers. Kupp has a $9,400 salary on FanDuel,...
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
Jamal Murray (hamstring) says he will play Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) said he will play in Wednesday's season-opener against the Utah Jazz. Murray was held out of the Nuggets' final two exhibition games, but he said he's "ready to go" and "excited to play" after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone indicated that Murray might be on limited minutes initially to start the year. Bones Hyland could see an uptick in minutes if Murray eases into things.
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out for Houston's Wednesday season opener
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Tate will miss Houston's regular season opener with a right ankle sprain. Expect Tari Eason to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Our models project Eason to score 23.3 FanDuel points in 25.1 minutes.
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 7
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
Kevin Huerter (ankle) likely available Wednesday for Kings
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) should be available for Wednesday's season-opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, per head coach Mike Brown. Huerter practiced for a second straight day on Tuesday and is on track to play in Wednesday's opener. After spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Huerter is expected to start at shooting guard in his Kings debut.
Steelers rule out Kenny Pickett (concussion) for rest of Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) for the remainder of their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion and shut down for the remainder of the game after spending some time in the locker room. The rookie quarterback helped the Steelers stay competitive with the Bucs until his departure.
