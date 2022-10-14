ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mountain Democrat

$53 million awarded to create housing options

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services, on Wednesday announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects, were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created statewide with these funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE

