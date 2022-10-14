ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?

I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idahoans Defend Alex Jones After Sandy Hook Verdict

Idahoans are fierce, loyal, and independent people that love their freedom. A recent court decision involving a talk show has Idahoans sharing their opinions contrary to the national narrative. Talk show Alex Jones was ordered to pay almost a billion to the families whose children were killed at Sandy Hook...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy