Read full article on original website
Related
Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards
The Ballon d'Or Awards take place in Paris on Monday evening.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
BBC
Chelsea: Graham Potter cannot understand Mason Mount critics
Chelsea boss Graham Potter finds it "strange" that there are mixed opinions on midfielder Mason Mount. The 23-year-old scored his first club goals of the season as the Blues won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday. "It's a joy. He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
BBC
James Forrest: The winger who keeps delivering for Celtic with 100th goal
Twenty trophies, 10 league titles, five League Cups, five Scottish Cups, and now after a hat-trick in Saturday's demolition of Hibernian, 100 goals for Celtic. One hundred not out. He is one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, never mind Celtic's. Yet somehow, James Forrest doesn't seem...
CBS Sports
Champions League schedule, storylines, everything you need to know: How to watch, live stream on Paramount+
The 2022-23 Champions League season on Paramount+ is underway and it runs through the final on Saturday, June 10 from Istanbul. There are 32 teams battling it out in the group stage, but only 16 advance to the knockout stages, which begin in February. Real Madrid, 14-time winners, are the reigning champions and one of the favorites to win it again. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+ all season long.
SB Nation
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: player ratings sans theme
Tottenham Hotspur won their seventh match of the Premier League season on Saturday, defeating Everton 2-0 at the soon-to-be-named Google Stadium. It was a good game! Probably one of the best they’ve played thus far this campaign!. Here are your player ratings for this match. I don’t have a...
Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
BBC
Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds
The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
BBC
City coach damaged on return from Anfield
The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
BBC
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or
Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
RFU and Premiership to face DCMS inquiry as Wasps confirm redundancies
The RFU and Premiership Rugby will face a parliamentary inquiry over the state of the domestic game after Wasps joined Worcester in administration
Comments / 0