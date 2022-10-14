ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Sebastian land-use map to get state review; annexation skeptics continue raising concerns

By Janet Begley, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
SEBASTIAN — The city’s new Future Land Use Map — a key tool for development of 1,900 acres that may be annexed — sailed through the City Council Wednesday and now will be reviewed by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

But there's still concern in the community over drafting of the annexation agreement and what it ultimately will include.

After the new land-use map clears the state's 30-day review period and the state makes recommendations, the council is to hold a second public hearing, and a second vote, Nov. 21.

The proposed change would support medium-density mixed-use development, up to 10 residential units per acre. Indian River County now allows one unit per five acres on agricultural land. The change also would allow for 70% multifamily residential and 30% commercial development of the property.

“This is the future land use. It's not approving the annexation,” City Manager Paul Carlisle told the council. “Any large-scale, land-development change needs to go to (the Department of Economic Opportunity), so we’re asking you to look through this ordinance for submittal to DEO.”

Concerns remain

But the possible annexation continues to draw concerns from environmentalists who want more time for public input. Several expressed concerns the plan is being rushed through before an appropriate annexation agreement is in place.

“What’s coming up before you is essentially jumping ahead before you’ve done your homework,” said environmentalist and Sebastian resident Graham Cox. “We want to see an annexation agreement that is being negotiated and includes a lot of public input. Without that, we think you’re giving away the store when it comes to control over what’s going to happen on this Graves Brothers property.”

Tim Glover, president of the Friends of the St. Sebastian River, said development of the annexed property will permanently change the character of Sebastian.

“We think it’s reasonable to get some assurances that resources will be protected on the site," Glover said, "and provisions for amenities and features that are in the public interest" would be included in the annexation agreement. aid Glover. "We think it’s appropriate to have an annexation agreement prior to providing any land-use changes for this property.”

City assurances

Councilman Ed Dodd assured the public both a future land-use map and an annexation agreement would be in place before the annexation gets the final OK from the City Council.

“There will be an annexation agreement approved before the annexation is approved,” said Dodd. “There will be a future land-use map approved before the annexation is approved. There is nothing being hidden from anybody here.”

If an annexation agreement is approved, the City Council would hold a public hearing and final vote on the actual annexation on Dec. 15.

Janet Begley is a local freelance writer for TCPalm.com. If you like articles like this and other TCPalm coverage of Treasure Coast news, please support our journalism and subscribe now.

Comments / 1

Steve Jenson
4d ago

This is excellent news! The plan, as it is, would ruin the eco system and Sebastian. Do some research on Glamping or a dude ranch, a park, restaurants. Something that would keep it more as it is and create jobs. People here need work!

Reply
3
 

