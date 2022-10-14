Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Group turns hobby into providing essentials for women
A group of Chilton County women have turned a hobby into a way to provide empowering opportunities to women in other countries. The sewing group of United Women in Faith at Clanton First United Methodist Church creates feminine product kits for women who do not have access to pads or tampons. Some have access to pads, but the products they had access to are poor quality.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves kennel for runaway dogs
The Thorsby City Council approved purchasing a dog kennel that will be used for runaway dogs in the Thorsby community at their meeting on Oct. 17. Thorsby Police Officer Keith Avery mentioned to the city council at the Oct. 3 meeting that the Thorsby Police Department was looking into the idea for the kennel.
Clanton Advertiser
Rolling with the ancient arts
Most eight-year-old boys enjoy playing with Lego bricks and video games in their free time, but Clanton resident Jake Harris has another passion — Jiu-Jitsu. Each week, he and his partners practice sparring, also known as “rolling” at NXG Martial Arts in Clanton. Jiu-Jitsu, which was during the 1920s by the Brazilian Gracie Brothers. Carlos Gracie was taught Jiu-Jitsu by a traveling Japanese judoka, and the Gracies developed their own concept of the sport.
Clanton Advertiser
Clifton O’neal Fulmer
Clifton “Skipper” O’neal Fulmer, 78, of Clanton passed away Oct.15, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 9, 1944 in Clanton, son of the late Elbert Fulmer and the late Dovie Melton Fulmer. He was a truck driver for 20 years and previously worked at Continental...
Clanton Advertiser
Playoff positioning on the line in the last week of region football
The last week of region football action in Chilton County takes place on Oct. 21, and home-field advantage in the 2022 AHSSAA state playoffs is up for grabs. There are four teams locked into the state playoffs, and there are many scenarios that could play out and affect where some Chilton County area teams are playing, and if they will make the playoffs at all. The top four teams in each region advance to the state playoffs, and the top two get home-field advantage in the first round. All games start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Clanton Advertiser
Residential high-speed internet option interested in Jemison
The Jemison City Council is considering a three-year contract to allow Alabama Lightwave to have wireless internet poles in the road right-of-way in order to provide high-speed internet to the city. Company president and network engineer Josh Lambert of Centreville presented information about the contract and the overall system during...
Clanton Advertiser
Regional volleyball tournaments start Oct. 19-20
Five Chilton County area high schools still have an opportunity at bringing home a state title for their respective schools at the 2022 AHSAA South Regional volleyball tournaments in Montgomery from Oct. 19-21. All of the south regional tournaments will be played at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. The...
Clanton Advertiser
Chapman’s workhorse performance earns AOW honors
Isabella High School’s Zac Chapman is this week’s athlete of the week for his five-touchdown performance on the road in the Mustangs 49-42 loss at Vincent High School on Oct. 14. Chapman has been a force in the Isabella backfield the whole 2022 season, and the Mustangs leaned on the senior running back heavily against Vincent. Chapman ran for 198 yards and for touchdowns, and caught five passes for over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
