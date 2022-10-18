ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Are You Ready To Vote? View Pennsylvania Voter Resource Guide

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KuRH_0iZApr9a00
Photo by Joshua Woroniecki

By Mike Lynn

Are you ready to vote? Check out this voter resource information to make sure your vote is counted this election.

Pennsylvania State | Monday, October 24 is the 2022 general election voter registration deadline. To ensure Pennsylvanians can vote this election, we have prepared a resource that includes information on general registration, registration status, updates, information for service members, mail-in ballots, and more.

To be eligible to register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be:

  • A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election
  • A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district (municipality or precinct) in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election
  • At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election

Register to vote HERE.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with changes such as name or address. Pennsylvanians on active duty in the military or veterans who are otherwise unable to make it can register at any time HERE.

November 1 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for all Pennsylvanians. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, polls will be from 7 AM to 8 PM. To ensure their mail ballot is received before the 8 PM November 8 deadline, voters are advised to apply for their mail ballot as soon as possible, complete the ballot when they receive it, and return it to their county elections board right away.

In addition to registering online, eligible Pennsylvanians can register to vote by mail or in person at many locations, including:

  • Their county voter registration office.
  • County assistance offices.
  • Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices.
  • PennDOT photo and driver's license centers
  • Armed Forces recruitment centers
  • The county clerk of orphans' courts or marriage license offices
  • Area Agencies on Aging
  • county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices
  • student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education
  • offices of special education in high schools
  • Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

The Department of State's website at vote.pa.gov offers a Ready to Vote toolkit and Resource Center where Pennsylvanians can find a wealth of information, such as:

The following seven state agencies and programs are designated as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies that contain voter registration materials and information for their clients:

  • Department of State at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations
  • Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex,
  • Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations
  • Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services
  • Department of Education at library locations
  • Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices
  • Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes

For more information on voter registration or the November 8 general election, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit vote.pa.gov.

Comments / 6

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that coal communities in his state would receive more than $6.9 million for economic development projects. Wolf joined Gayle Machin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other Appalachian region governors to celebrate the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative which aims […] The post Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania gets over $550,000 To Support Safe Neighborhoods Program

To keep Pennsylvania Neghiborhoods safe, the Department of Justice has awarded $554,355 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Pennsylvania's Middle District | On Tuesday, October 18, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced that the Department of Justice has awarded $554,355 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.

NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
18K+
Followers
820
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy