Are You Ready To Vote? View Pennsylvania Voter Resource Guide

Photo by Joshua Woroniecki

By Mike Lynn

Are you ready to vote? Check out this voter resource information to make sure your vote is counted this election.

Pennsylvania State | Monday, October 24 is the 2022 general election voter registration deadline. To ensure Pennsylvanians can vote this election, we have prepared a resource that includes information on general registration, registration status, updates, information for service members, mail-in ballots, and more.

To be eligible to register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district (municipality or precinct) in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election

Register to vote HERE.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with changes such as name or address. Pennsylvanians on active duty in the military or veterans who are otherwise unable to make it can register at any time HERE.

November 1 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for all Pennsylvanians. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, polls will be from 7 AM to 8 PM. To ensure their mail ballot is received before the 8 PM November 8 deadline, voters are advised to apply for their mail ballot as soon as possible, complete the ballot when they receive it, and return it to their county elections board right away.

In addition to registering online, eligible Pennsylvanians can register to vote by mail or in person at many locations, including:

Their county voter registration office.

County assistance offices.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices.

PennDOT photo and driver's license centers

Armed Forces recruitment centers

The county clerk of orphans' courts or marriage license offices

Area Agencies on Aging

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

offices of special education in high schools

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

The Department of State's website at vote.pa.gov offers a Ready to Vote toolkit and Resource Center where Pennsylvanians can find a wealth of information, such as:

The following seven state agencies and programs are designated as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies that contain voter registration materials and information for their clients:

Department of State at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations

Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex,

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations

Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services

Department of Education at library locations

Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes

For more information on voter registration or the November 8 general election, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit vote.pa.gov.