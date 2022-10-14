Downtown Gatlinburg fire: Experts identify remains found in rubble

The man found dead in the rubble of a fire that broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning has been identified as Joe Martin Bates, 54, a spokesperson for the city of Gatlinburg said in a press release.

The fire, which was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Parkway, caused extensive damage to a block of businesses, the city's spokesperson said. The businesses include Cafe 420, Puckers Sports Grill and Gifts of Gatlinburg.

During fire suppression efforts, crews found one person dead inside the structure. The process that led to the identification of the remains was conducted by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, the release stated.

Crews from the Gatlinburg Fire Department fought the blaze with assistance from Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Pittman Center fire departments, the spokesperson stated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A section of Parkway was closed for demolition but reopened by early Monday afternoon. A portion of the southbound sidewalk will remain closed between Johnny Rockets and The Gatlinburg Inn until permanent fencing is installed by the property owner, the city spokesperson said.