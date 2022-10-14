ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

3-D Chalk Festival bound for Sarasota after Venice airport grounds become unavailable

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CxXN_0iZApjL000

Hurricane Ian's impact on the Venice Municipal Airport has forced the cancellation of the 15th Chalk Festival in Venice and left organizer Denise Kowal scrambling to find smaller alternative sites in Sarasota for 3-D pavement artists to create art over several days at the end of October.

“We really are working with lots of different locations downtown and we’re planning on a community event,” Kowal said.

The 15th annual Chalk Festival had been planned to run from Oct. 28-31 at the airport, with a theme of “Spirited.”

“We’ve been working two years on this specific event,” Kowal said. “This was an event we wanted to do in 2021 and we had to hold back because of the pandemic then.”

Following the hurricane-induced cancellation, Kowal and her nonprofit, Avenida de Colores, concentrated on bringing 3-D pavement art event to Sarasota.

Earlier: Chalk Festival returns to Venice

“We’re going to look at doing installations throughout the city of Sarasota to support our organization as far as the fortitude that we have moving forward through diversity and the strengths of our community,” she added.

The current plan calls for assembling 20 pavement artists to create their illusions between Oct. 20 and Oct. 31 at individual sites in Sarasota.

Kowal is still working on securing private locations and would have to apply for permits to use city property.

Given the spread of artwork, there will be no admission charge this year and as locations are confirmed, they will be posted on the festival's web site: https://chalkfestival.org.

Kowal said there will be one public component, with 3-D chalk artist Kurt Wenner overseeing one project that multiple artists will help create.

The date, location and theme of that piece – like much of the festival – are still being planned.

While the October event will only showcase 3-D art, Kowal envisions a separate event in the spring that will showcase both 2-D artwork and the flower-based art of “Infiorata” and “Rangoli,” that was expected to highlight this year’s show.

Early planning

Earlier: Avenue of Art, a walk through 100 years of Sarasota's history

As early as Oct. 1, Kowal started exploring Ian's impact on the Venice Airport Festival Grounds using satellite imagery from NOAA at https://storms.ngs.noaa.gov to see how it fared.

Immediately after the hurricane, the grounds became a staging area for Florida Power & Light crews restoring electricity across the region.

Kowal contacted the city of Venice for updates as the recovery continued to weigh her options to put together a smaller version of the Chalk Festival in Sarasota.

On Oct. 7, Assistant City Manager James Clinch sent Kowal an email explaining that after FP&L vacates the area, airport staff will have to assess and repair any damage at the festival grounds.

In addition, police, fire and public safety staff, deeply involved with hurricane recovery, are not available to support the event.

Kowal has been busy canceling hotel and Airbnb reservations when she can and refunding early ticket purchases and vendors.

She expects the nonprofit to lose a significant amount of money because of the cancellation of the Venice Airport festival.

Kowal staged a a three-day Chalk Festival at the Venice Municipal Airport in April after back-to-back cancellations in November 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avenida de Colores sponsored an indoor 3-D museum and Avenue of Art – a pictorial tour through Sarasota County’s history during the pandemic – while the airport was not available because of the pandemic.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
SARASOTA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss

You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
SIESTA KEY, FL
amisun.com

Coquina Beach Market opening delayed

BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations. These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents Three Concerts in November

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit Artist Series Concerts or call (941) 306-1202.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million

A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle

St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Special delivery

Animal complaint: With no volunteers available from a nearby bird-rescue sanctuary, a police officer and a resident teamed up to care for an injured hawk. Together, they lifted the animal from the caller’s front yard into a box. The officer then transported the bird to Save our Seabirds on City Island for examination and treatment.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin Festival

Fall season in Florida can certainly be magical. It’s the time of year where the humidity subsides, the temperatures go down, and even trees and plants change colors. Many people go outside and do more activity such as hiking, biking, and enjoying the beaches. But if you are looking for something unique other than going to the beach, then look no further. You may want to swing on over to this country pumpkin patch event!
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee School for the Arts went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat began circulating, Palmetto Police said. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler say the threat was spread by word of mouth and social media. It was determined there was no indication of danger to students and the lockdown was lifted.
PALMETTO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice reminds residents to properly prepare normal yard waste for pickup

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the City of Venice who only sustained minor damage to landscaping and have minimal amounts of vegetative storm debris, such as small branches, leaves and moss, are encouraged to properly prepare these items for regular curbside yard waste collection. This collection will be subject...
VENICE, FL
amisun.com

Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier

ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy