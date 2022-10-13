ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash Township hikes property tax levy 343% to pay for full-time fire department

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash Township residents clamored for a paid full-time fire department during former Trustee Jennifer Teising's 2021 purge, and now the township taxpayers will feel a pinch to fund that department.

The property tax levy for the township's fire budget increases next year by 343.66%, according to the advertised budget, which was approved by the township board on Oct. 4.

"I know that it is a big increase," Wabash Township Trustee Angel Valentín said.

That increase is possible because Valentín secured an adjustment to the property tax levy for fire protection based on population increases.

"How much it would cost us to get to three paid staffers per shift," Valentín said about the budgeted $1,232,685 for 2023.

That budget will fund the department, including its staff of a chief, a deputy chief and nine full-time, paid firefighters, Valentín said. Starting in January, the department officially will hire to fill the six vacant firefighters positions, Valentín said.

The approved 2023 budget also increases the General Fund levy by 32.93%, and the Township Assistance fund decreases its levy by 12.56%. Valentín explained that those two accounts share a cap for a maximum levy, and the increase in the General Fund, combined with the decrease in Township Assistance hits

More: Wabash Township trustee lays off paid firefighters starting June 30

More: Trustee Teising snubs township board and firefighters

The bottom line for taxpayers is a larger property tax liability.

For those who own a house with a gross assessed value of $200,000, combined with it being a primary residence and a mortgage deduction, they can expect to pay $139.37 in Wabash Township property taxes, Valentín said.

By comparison, given the same scenario, property taxes on that same house this year are $65.79, Valentín said.

But in 2021, Wabash Township taxpayers funded three full-time firefighters and the chief's position through an emergency loan that has since been paid back. But the Wabash Township tax property liability for 2021 on a house with a gross assessed value of $200,000 was $113.68.

The Wabash Township property tax liability for 2023 is $25.69 more than the 2021 tax liability, Valentín said.

For those wanting to calculate their 2023 Wabash Township tax liability, it is 14.26 cents per $100 of net assessed value.

In 2022, the township's tax liability was 6.73 cents per $100 of net assessed value.

By comparison, the 2021 tax liability was 11.63 cents per $100 of net assessed value.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wabash Township hikes property tax levy 343% to pay for full-time fire department

