54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Police, the suspect driving the wrong way down the feeder hit the motorcyclist.

According to the reports, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was identified as the suspect who did not apply brakes before the accident.

54-year-old Eutimio Barrera was identified as the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

