54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday.
The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
According to the Police, the suspect driving the wrong way down the feeder hit the motorcyclist.
According to the reports, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was identified as the suspect who did not apply brakes before the accident.
54-year-old Eutimio Barrera was identified as the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.
No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.
October 14, 2022.
Source: KIII TV.
