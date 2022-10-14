ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce appoints new president, CEO

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the appointment of a new president and CEO.

Al Arreola Jr., former president and CEO of the South Texas Business Partnership in San Antonio, will start his new role on Oct. 24.

After an extensive search, Arreola will replace current president and CEO John LaRue, who submitted his interest to retire earlier this year, according to a news release.

Arreola was born in Del Rio, Texas, and graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. In 2014, he became the president of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, now known as the South Texas Business Partnership.

He was part of the San Antonio Business Journal’s 2016 40 Under 40 class and was described as “an authoritative voice in the discussion on how to redevelop the southside.”

Arreola also served as the San Antonio Mobility Coalition board chairman and the inaugural president of the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi San Antonio Alumni Association.

“Mr. Arreola has clearly demonstrated an ability to successfully run a Chamber in San Antonio, with many community stakeholders both large and small,” Sam Longoria, board chairman of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release.

“Mr. Arreola is also the administrative agent responsible for consolidation of programs and operations in (the) merger of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce & West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. He is well-prepared to take on this new role, and we are confident in his ability to lead our Chamber to even greater heights.”

More news

More: Texas is trying to improve training for school principals. Here's how TAMU-CC will help.

More: 'We're on the right track': Winners announced at Caller-Times 2022 Best of the Best awards

More: An official Corpus Christi Monopoly has been released. Here's how to get it.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce appoints new president, CEO

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Former Assistant DA joins local law firm

Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

G-PISD board repeals Project RUSH curriculum

After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6. During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Odem council rejects illegal budget

If last week’s city council meeting was any indication, the city of Odem has a financial – and administrative – problem on its hands. “[The mayor and city administrator] think money grows on trees,” said council member Lynnette Tidwell. “This is a mess.”. Cities in...
ODEM, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Cavern discovered on a ranch in Medina County

Imagine walking on your property and not knowing something fantastical is just below your feet. That's what happened to Don and Debbie Davis, who own a ranch in northwestern Medina County. Don and Debbie have owned the property since 1999. They were in the process of putting the property in...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy