okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
blackchronicle.com
When do we see our first freeze?
Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought
Several counties are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg, and Le Flore counties. The bans prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimneys. You can grill and weld over nonflammable surfaces. If you violate the burn ban, you could face a fine or even...
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Cold front brings freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning brought us some cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday night will bring quickly falling temperatures with calm winds. The record low for October 18 is 27 degrees, and the forecast currently has a low of 26 degrees for today. We...
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
KTUL
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of four missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
Crews contain chemical fire at galvanizing plant near Verdigris
Verdigris Fire responded to Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire that transitioned into a hazmat situation.
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
ktalnews.com
Human remains identified as 4 missing Oklahoma men
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details in the mysterious disappearance of four men in Okmulgee. One week ago, family members reported 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens missing. The Okmulgee Police Department says all four are close friends and...
Vintage Market Days comes to Creek County Fairgrounds
KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Boutique vendors from across the country filled three barns at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville this weekend for the 10th annual Vintage Market Days. A large percentage of this year’s proceeds went to Branch15, a non-profit that helps women recover from difficult situations like abusive...
KTUL
OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
