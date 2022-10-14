ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

blackchronicle.com

When do we see our first freeze?

Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought

Several counties are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg, and Le Flore counties. The bans prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimneys. You can grill and weld over nonflammable surfaces. If you violate the burn ban, you could face a fine or even...
KTUL

TUESDAY FORECAST: Cold front brings freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning brought us some cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday night will bring quickly falling temperatures with calm winds. The record low for October 18 is 27 degrees, and the forecast currently has a low of 26 degrees for today. We...
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
ktalnews.com

Human remains identified as 4 missing Oklahoma men

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details in the mysterious disappearance of four men in Okmulgee. One week ago, family members reported 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens missing. The Okmulgee Police Department says all four are close friends and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vintage Market Days comes to Creek County Fairgrounds

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Boutique vendors from across the country filled three barns at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville this weekend for the 10th annual Vintage Market Days. A large percentage of this year’s proceeds went to Branch15, a non-profit that helps women recover from difficult situations like abusive...
KTUL

OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
