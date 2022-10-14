ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton college announces Academic Integrity Ambassadors

Barton Community College introduced their new Academic Integrity Ambassadors at last week’s Board of Trustees study session. The group of six students will be the face of academic honesty at Barton. Barton reported 122 XF grades in the 2018-2019 academic year. The XF is a letter grade usually associated...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: Community service

Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Great Bend Post

Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

CKCA receives grant for white board upgrades

Central Kansas Christian Academy in Great Bend recently received a grant for over $2,000 to upgrade the white boards in all their classrooms. After more than a decade since the original boards were purchased, they were showing their age. The CKCA Parent Teacher Fellowship (PTF) issued a grant to purchase a durable overlay material to give the school a fresh start and buy several more years until they need to be replaced fully. The grant also included professional installation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater

Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
PRATT, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday

The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students

House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers take 2nd at WAC

Liberal defeated the Great Bend Lady Panthers 18-25, 27-25, 25-23 to claim their first Western Athletic Conference Volleyball title since 2008 Saturday in Liberal. The Lady Panthers (19-14) picked up wins over Garden City, Dodge City and Hays, but couldn't defeat the Redskins on their home floor. Great Bend now...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
LA CROSSE, KS
ksal.com

Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals

Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
GENESEO, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy