Central Kansas Christian Academy in Great Bend recently received a grant for over $2,000 to upgrade the white boards in all their classrooms. After more than a decade since the original boards were purchased, they were showing their age. The CKCA Parent Teacher Fellowship (PTF) issued a grant to purchase a durable overlay material to give the school a fresh start and buy several more years until they need to be replaced fully. The grant also included professional installation.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO