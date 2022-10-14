Read full article on original website
Related
Barton college announces Academic Integrity Ambassadors
Barton Community College introduced their new Academic Integrity Ambassadors at last week’s Board of Trustees study session. The group of six students will be the face of academic honesty at Barton. Barton reported 122 XF grades in the 2018-2019 academic year. The XF is a letter grade usually associated...
Great Bend Police schedule training at high school
USD 428 wants to inform the Great Bend High School community that the Great Bend Police Department will utilize the wrestling room, located inside the PAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 - 3:30 pm. This training is planned by GBPD for their team. Please do...
BERAN: Community service
Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
CKCA receives grant for white board upgrades
Central Kansas Christian Academy in Great Bend recently received a grant for over $2,000 to upgrade the white boards in all their classrooms. After more than a decade since the original boards were purchased, they were showing their age. The CKCA Parent Teacher Fellowship (PTF) issued a grant to purchase a durable overlay material to give the school a fresh start and buy several more years until they need to be replaced fully. The grant also included professional installation.
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
Ellinwood department receives Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grants
The Office of the State Fire Marshal awarded much needed funds to 89 fire departments in Kansas through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program, totally $1.3 million. Ellinwood Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wilson Fire Department were among the departments to receive grants. The OSFM made...
Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday
The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students
House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend council approves dog boarding kennels in residential district
On Monday night, the Great Bend City Council agreed to amend zoning regulations and redefine what a kennel is to allow boarding kennels for animals within city limits if a conditional use permit is granted. In August, Larry and Jennifer Kurtz were in jeopardy of not being able to operate...
Lady Panthers 5A Sub-State Saturday in Hutch
2:00PM - Hutchinson (27-7) vs Maize (17-19) 20-Min after Match 1 - Great Bend (19-14) vs Goddard Eisenhower (26-10) Hutch/Maize Winner vs Great Bend/Goddard Ike Winner.
Cherish the Ladies bring Irish folk music to Community Concert
Cherish the Ladies, will bring their Irish folk music to the Golden Belt Community Concert Association on Monday, Oct. 24. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This group is an all-female ensemble based in New York featuring flute/pennywhistle,...
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
Lady Panthers take 2nd at WAC
Liberal defeated the Great Bend Lady Panthers 18-25, 27-25, 25-23 to claim their first Western Athletic Conference Volleyball title since 2008 Saturday in Liberal. The Lady Panthers (19-14) picked up wins over Garden City, Dodge City and Hays, but couldn't defeat the Redskins on their home floor. Great Bend now...
Barton County Clerk: Several ways to vote in general election
The advertisements are an indication: the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching. Polling locations around the state will open as early as Oct. 19 for early voting. Barton County Clerk Bev Schmeidler reminds voters that the deadline to register to vote is today, Oct. 18. "If you're not registered...
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
ksal.com
Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals
Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
Barton County Sheriff: Deer rut means extra wildlife on roadways
Wildlife on the roads is just a part of driving in Kansas. It's an even bigger risk each fall as deer begin to migrate more. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is anticipating another busy season for deer-related accidents. "Typically, there are a couple of things that cause it," he said....
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0